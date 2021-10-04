Penn State's sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux receives the third Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week award of her career following her performances over the weekend.

Gladieux tallied three goals in two games this past weekend, including the winning goal in double-overtime against No. 4 Northwestern on Sunday to lead Penn State to victory. This was her second overtime winning goal of the season.

The sophomore scored two goals in a 4-1 win over Indiana last Friday.

Offensively, Gladieux currently leads the Nittany Lions in scoring, tallying ten goals so far this season.

