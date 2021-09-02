Penn State started the season strong, coming out of the gate with two wins against Virginia and William & Mary by a combined score of 10-4.

A big part in both of those wins was senior midfielder Anna Simon, one of three captains for this season.

“[Being selected for captain] speaks volumes to how much [her teammates] enjoy the fact that she cares about them and brings it to practice every day, she’s a lot of fun. She’s one of the more mature players on the team,” coach Char Morett-Curtiss said.

Things are already looking better than last season for the Nittany Lions — especially for Simon.

“Simon really had a great start to the season,” Morett-Curtiss said. “Last year she put a little too much pressure on herself, but she is in a groove right now.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Simon ultimately led the blue and white to its win against William & Mary on Aug. 29.

Penn State scored seven goals in that game, three of which came from Simon’s stick. Not only did she score more goals than any offensive player on the team, but Simon also had a defensive save which showed off her versatility.

“I think when [Simon] came here she was a little overwhelmed: She was our first German international,” Morett-Curtiss said. “She learned the back position, then played midfield as a sophomore. She’s used to playing different positions with an attacking mentality but is aware of the important role she plays on defense as well.”

Morett-Curtiss took notice of Simon's hard shots and put her on the circle for corners, a decision that ended up paying off in spades for Penn State.

“She has got such a hard, accurate shot from the first corner option. Anytime you can execute a straight shot it’s hard to beat. She looks more confident this year,” Morett-Curtiss said.

Simon has been helping the Nittany Lions increase their offensive statistics while playing at multiple positions.

She led the blue and white with 13 goals and was second on the team with 28 points her first year in a Penn State uniform.

During her sophomore campaign in 2019, Simon stayed atop the Penn State leaderboard with 19 points, which came on eight goals, three of which were game-winners, and providing three assists. Simon also scored the first goal of that year for Penn State during its game against Virginia.

When she was a junior, she ended the season with nine points, two game-winning goals, three total goals and three assists.

Simon has been an important member of the team since she joined the Nittany Lions, considering she has started, and played, in every game since she was a true freshman.

“She likes to attack, [Simon] is very competitive, hates to lose and wants to put the team in a good position to win. Anna empties the tank and then finds a little bit more,” Morett-Curtiss said.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

This season, Simon is performing well so far, scoring more goals in the first two games than she did in the entirety of last year.

As she gets closer to the end of her collegiate career, Simon has set some goals for herself in order to continue the win streak.

“I’ve been focusing on corner conversions and scoring on corners,” Simon said. “Choosing the times to attack as a midfield is also something I could improve on.”

The Nittany Lions will take on Saint Joseph’s University on Sept. 5 for their first home game of the season.

“We’re going to look at how we can defend and counter attack on St. Joseph’s,” Morett-Curtiss said.

As for the rest of the season, the team will focus on a couple of other elements.

“We talked a lot about communication and developing our defensive unity,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We need to be more assertive in our defensive end, and we are looking to make tackles.”