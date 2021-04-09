After losing its last two games, Penn State came into Friday’s matchup against Indiana looking to get back on track.

The blue and white scored its lone goal late in the fourth quarter to finish with a 1-0 victory, ending its two-game losing streak.

The Hoosiers came out strong in Friday’s matchup against the Nittany Lions. In the first minute of the game, they were able to get a good chance to score as Meghan Dillon hit the post.

The Nittany Lions responded with a shot of their own just a couple minutes later, but Sophia Gladieux missed wide.

Penn State continued to put the pressure on with a shot from junior defender Anna Simon which was blocked.

Anna Simon was able to get a couple more shots in the following minutes off of corners inserted by Bree Bednarski, but the Hoosiers’ keeper Sachi Ananias was able to keep it out of the goal.

Another corner for the Nittany Lions early in the second quarter ended in a shot missed wide by Gladieux.

Indiana then had a shot of its own on the other end that was saved by sophomore goalie Brie Barraco.

Ananias had another save and, this time, it was from a shot by Gladieux.

About halfway through the second quarter, Simon was once again able to get a shot on target but it was saved by Ananias.

In the next few minutes, Barraco saved two shot attempts from the Hoosiers as both sides continued to struggle in their attempts to put a shot past the goalies.

The first half ended as it began, 0-0.

Early in the third quarter, the Nittany Lions earned their fifth and sixth corners of the game and Gladieux was able to put up another couple of shots which were saved by Ananias.

With seven minutes to go in the third quarter, the Hoosiers were able to earn their first penalty corner of the game but Madi Guyer missed the shot wide left.

Penn State kept the pressure up in the third quarter with a few more scoring opportunities but were unable to put one in.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Hoosiers earned themselves a couple of penalty corners but Barraco and the Nittany Lions defense were able to stop them.

The Nittany Lions were able to get some chances off of a few corners in a row, but their attempts were stopped multiple times by the Hoosiers defense. A shot from Gladieux was saved by a diving Ananias to keep the game at 0-0.

With about five minutes remaining in the game, Penn State was finally able to score when Gladieux put a shot right into the corner of Indiana’s goal to put the Nittany Lions ahead 1-0.

Despite their best efforts, the Hoosiers could not tie the game up and the game ended 1-0 in favor of the Nittany Lions.

Here are some of the key points from the game.

Excellent goalkeeping for both sides

Offense may win games, but defense wins championships.

Both Penn State’s Barraco and Indiana’s Ananias put up great efforts in goal, refusing to let anything go by them Friday.

Barraco did not let in a single goal, while Ananias was finally beat after Penn State put nine shots on target.

The shutout win was the Nittany Lions’ third such victory of the season.

Shots coming left and right

On a low-scoring day, two members of the blue and white did their best to find the net.

Gladieux was relentless on the attack for Penn State while putting up 10 shots and finally putting the Nittany Lions ahead in the fourth quarter.

Simon was always ready to put a shot on goal off of corners, giving the Nittany Lions multiple scoring chances.

Offensive pressure from Penn State

As has been a theme this season, Penn State stayed on Indiana’s side of the field for most of the game.

The Nittany Lions were able to get many corners and shots. Many of their attempts were blocked by the Hoosiers defense, but they kept up the pressure and were finally rewarded with a goal.

Penn State gave themselves many opportunities to score as it kept attacking Indiana. It ended the game with 11 corners and 16 shots, which goes to show how it was refusing to let up in this game.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE