Penn State had a different experience playing Maryland on Sunday than its shutout against the Terrapins just two days earlier.

Maryland came out strong in the beginning, but the Nittany Lions picked up the intensity to close out the first half. However, it wasn’t enough as the Terrapins scored the game-winning goal in the final minutes and got the 3-2 victory.

Penn State lost its chance for a shutout streak four minutes into the first quarter, when Maryland scored the first goal of the game.

Just two minutes later, the Terrapins scored another goal to give them a two-point lead.

Penn State spent three straight minutes in its offensive circle but was unable to capitalize on any of its shots.

Maryland easily dominated the first quarter simply by controlling the ball and gaining possession more than the Nittany Lions were able to, which started it off with a 2-0 score in the Terrapins favor.

In the second quarter, Penn State earned a penalty corner. After a poor reception, the blue and white were not able to get a shot off.

Soon after this, the Nittany Lions were awarded another corner but this outcome was different.

Freshman forward Bree Bednarski inserted the ball to junior defender Anna Simon to set up the same play that scored against Maryland in the last game.

Simon sent a hard shot into the cage that went through the legs of the Terrapin goalie and gave Penn State its first point of the game.

The Nittany Lions continued to pound the Maryland defense after three consecutive plays ended in corners.

Penn State refused to give up possession until the ball was sent across its offensive circle to Bednarski.

She was lined up with a nice angle and sent her shot into the cage, which tied the score with about three minutes to go.

The score remained 2-2 at the end of the half and Penn State was starting to come back to life.

After an arguably eventless third quarter, Penn State got a corner with about five minutes left that was followed by another corner at the five minute mark but were unable to score.

With one quarter to go, the score was still tied 2-2.

The blue and white was awarded several corners in the fourth quarter but were unable to get through the Terrapin defense.

Maryland scored its third goal of the game with just two minutes left, putting it back in the lead for the first time since the second quarter.

Penn State was unable to counter, resulting in the Terrapins taking it 3-2.

Here are some key points from Sunday’s game.

Slow starts end up being costly

Maryland was up by two in the first 10 minutes of the game, which is the highest lead any team has gotten on Penn State this season.

After their 3-0 win just two days before, it is possible that the Nittany Lions had less intensity coming into Sunday’s game.

Since the Terrapins came out seeking revenge, Penn State recognized it would need to step it up if they wanted to win.

This ended up coming back to bite the Nittany Lions when they lost 3-2.

Regained intensity

The blue and white made necessary adjustments after Maryland scored its first two goals.

The Nittany Lions were able to pick up the intensity when needed and come back to life towards the end of the first half.

Penn State dominated the entire game after the first quarter, but Maryland still snuck by to take the win.

The Nittany Lions outplayed Maryland in every way possible down the stretch, but they were still unable to regain the lead after letting the Terrapins open up the game with two goals.

Defense prevents plays while offense earns them

The few times Maryland was in its offensive circle, it was unable to get corners — let alone shots.

Most of the time, the Terps weren’t even given the opportunity to attempt anything offensive before being shut down by Penn State’s defense.

On the offensive side of things, the Nittany Lions made good plays and got several corners.

They had possession of the ball more often than Maryland and kept it on their side of the 50 for the majority of the game.

One of the few times the ball was on the Terrapin side, they were able to break through Penn State’s defense when it counted the most.

