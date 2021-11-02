Ahead of Penn State’s matchup with Maryland on Thursday to open the Big Ten tournament, the newest NFHCA Coaches Poll was announced on Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions remained at No. 7 for a third week since dropping from No. 5 in Week 7.

Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I National Coaches Poll — Week 9The headline: As we head into postseason, @iowafieldhockey holds onto the number one spot, @MonmouthFH and @MaineFH return to the poll.Review the full top-25: https://t.co/vQJeQwq04F pic.twitter.com/OgWOiTVTqP — NFHCA (@NFHCA) November 2, 2021

Despite defeating Michigan, who currently sits at No. 2 in the coaches poll, 3-2 in an overtime thriller, coaches saw no reason to move the Nittany Lions up or down in the rankings.

Five teams currently sit ahead of the blue in white in the NFHCA rankings, No. 6 Maryland, No. 5 Northwestern, No. 3 Rutgers, No. 2 Michigan and No. 1 Iowa.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE