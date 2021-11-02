Penn State Field Hockey vs. Michigan_06.jpg

Midfielder Sophia Gladiuex (3) collides with Michigan midfielder Lindsey Stag (10) for control of the ball during the Penn State Women's Field Hockey vs. Michigan match on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Penn State Field Hockey complex in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-2 in overtime against the visiting team.

 Regan Gross

Ahead of Penn State’s matchup with Maryland on Thursday to open the Big Ten tournament, the newest NFHCA Coaches Poll was announced on Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions remained at No. 7 for a third week since dropping from No. 5 in Week 7.

Despite defeating Michigan, who currently sits at No. 2 in the coaches poll, 3-2 in an overtime thriller, coaches saw no reason to move the Nittany Lions up or down in the rankings.

Five teams currently sit ahead of the blue in white in the NFHCA rankings, No. 6 Maryland, No. 5 Northwestern, No. 3 Rutgers, No. 2 Michigan and No. 1 Iowa. 

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Nate Lather is a men's hockey reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.