Penn State announced that its 2022 schedule is set in stone Monday.

The Nittany Lions will face off against Virginia in their season opener at home on Aug. 26.

This year, the blue and white will also play Louisville, Albany, St. Joseph’s, Delaware, Cornell, Lafayette, Bucknell and Kent State — to round out its nonconference schedule.

Our Schedule Is Set!

Michigan is Penn State’s first conference test as the team travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Notably, the Nittany Lions will play Iowa, who beat Penn State out for the regular season Big Ten title by just one game, at home.

To close out the season, the blue and white battles Rutgers on the road.

