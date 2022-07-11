Penn State Field Hockey vs. Michigan

After a call from the referee, Midfielder Sophia Gladiuex (3) and Defender Anna Simon (17) regain possession of the ball and drive downfield towards the goal during the Penn State Women's Field Hockey vs. Michigan match on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Penn State Field Hockey complex in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-2 in overtime against the visiting team.  

 Regan Gross

Penn State announced that its 2022 schedule is set in stone Monday.

The Nittany Lions will face off against Virginia in their season opener at home on Aug. 26.

This year, the blue and white will also play Louisville, Albany, St. Joseph’s, Delaware, Cornell, Lafayette, Bucknell and Kent State — to round out its nonconference schedule.

Michigan is Penn State’s first conference test as the team travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Notably, the Nittany Lions will play Iowa, who beat Penn State out for the regular season Big Ten title by just one game, at home.

To close out the season, the blue and white battles Rutgers on the road.

