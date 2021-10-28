A successful regular season for Penn State is wrapping up Friday as the Nittany Lions play host to Michigan for the final contest before the Big Ten Tournament.

The blue and white will recognize five seniors on Friday, including forwards Bree Bednarski, Brianna O’Donnell, Emma Spisak, midfielders Eleni Prodes, and Hannah Zemaitis.

The Nittany Lions have an intense past with the Wolverines, winning only three of the last nine matchups.

“Michigan is an extremely talented, very competitive group of field hockey players,” coach Char Morett-Curtiss said. “There is a lot of history with us, and it is a very competitive game.”

In 2016, the blue and white beat Michigan 3-1 in the regular season and then again 1-0 in the Big Ten Tournament.

Penn State went 17-3 in 2016, and Princeton knocked it out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round.

That same year, Michigan went 12-8 and was also dropped out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round with a matchup against Virginia.

The following year went a little differently for both teams.

Penn State played Michigan twice again, once in the regular season and once in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions, going 17-5 that year, dropped both games to the Wolverines by a combined score of 4-0.

Michigan was much more successful that year, beating Penn State in the Big Ten Championship to win the tournament.

The Wolverines also made it to the finals of the NCAA Tournament but lost to Maryland 5-1.

Penn State only met Michigan once in 2018, considering it was eliminated from the Big Ten Tournament in the first round after a loss to Iowa.

The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions once again, with a 1-0 score.

The blue and white was 12-6 that season and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Harvard.

Michigan had a difficult time that season as well, going 14-7 and losing in the second round in both the Big Ten Tournament, to Iowa, and the NCAA Tournament to UNC.

Penn State’s record continued to decrease in 2019, producing a losing record of 8-12, with Michigan contributing one win and one loss to that record.

In the regular-season matchup, the Wolverinces came out on top, beating the Nittany Lions 3-1.

The second time the two teams met was in the conference tournament where Penn State won 2-1 in the first round.

The blue and white moved on to defeat Maryland 1-0 and then lost against Iowa 1-0 in overtime in the Big Ten Championship.

Michigan advanced to the NCAA Tournament and lost to Louisville in the first round.

This was the last time the Nittany Lions and Wolverines met up, due to the fixture last season being canceled and never rescheduled.

As for the 2021 season, both teams have been having successful campaigns, standing at the top of the rankings for both the Big Ten and the NCAA.

“We are very connected this year as a team,” senior forward Grace Wallis said. “I think that just staying together and playing our game will help us.”

Penn State is currently 12-4 after dropping a pair of games to Iowa, as well as a game to Rutgers and Princeton each.

The blue and white will go into the Michigan game coming off of two shutout wins against fellow Big Ten opponents Ohio State and Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions obtained the fifth spot in the NCAA RPI ranking and the fourth spot in the Big Ten standings.

Michigan is right there with Penn State, earning a 13-2 record, claiming the fourth spot in the NCAA RPI rankings and the second spot in the Big Ten standings.

“There’s going to be a lot of physicality in a positive way,” Morett-Curtiss said. “A lot of fighting for the ball and fighting for a good position on the field.”

The Wolverines lost one tough game to Iowa, which went into shootouts.

The last game Michigan played before meeting Penn State on Friday was the Wolverines’ Senior Day against Maryland, which they ended up losing 2-1.

With Michigan coming off a tough loss and Penn State coming off of two shutout wins, the Nittany Lions already have a leg up in terms of momentum — if home-field advantage wasn’t enough.

This will be both teams’ last regular season games before heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

“It’s hard to believe we’re down to the final game of our season,” Morett-Curtiss said. “What a perfect way to end with Michigan and Senior Night. It’s exciting.”

