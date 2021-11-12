Penn State field hockey prepares for ‘dog fight’ in the NCAA Tournament as 1st round looms

Despite a shaky season last year, Penn State rebounded in a big way, finding its way back to success and the NCAA Tournament.

As the blue and white prepares for the upcoming NCAA Tournament, coach Char Morett-Curtiss explained the difficulties of the brackets.

The Nittany Lions will join 17 other teams and begin their tournament run against Syracuse at noon on Friday on Maryland's field.

"I'm happy that we're going to Maryland because we played there this year, and we are familiar with the field," Morett-Curtiss said.

The blue and white was recently named the fourth seed going into the tournament, which places the team in a bracket with fellow Big Ten teams Maryland, Northwestern and Iowa.

The 2020 NCAA Champion, UNC, is also in the Nittany Lions bracket and will face Northwestern in the first round.

Similar to the Big Ten Tournament, there are no easy games with this many high-level teams. According to Morett-Curtiss, there is no easy route to the championship game considering every team's bracket is difficult.

Throughout the tournament, the head coach will look toward top players like sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux, junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie, senior midfielder Anna Simon and junior defender Elena Vos to lead her team through the contest.

Gladieux is the top scorer for the blue and white, and as a pick for the All-Big Ten first team as well as the Big Ten Tournament team, she is someone the other NCAA teams will pay close attention to.

“Sophia Gladieux is someone that you notice,” Morett-Curtiss said. “She’s legit and a unique scorer, and she's really improved her defensive game, which has helped create those counter attacks.”

Allessie has also been a big contribution to the team and has scored in numerous clutch situations, such as in Penn State’s regular-season finale where she found the back of the cage for the game-winning goal in overtime.

A well-known player in the conference, according to Morett-Curtiss, the Ohio State transfer excels at distributing in the midfield and is a savvy player.

“I think that while she's dangerous, she's still very team oriented for the success that we've had at Penn State which is awesome,” Morett-Curtiss said.

Simon has also starred in Penn State’s core group of talent

The junior has 14 of the team’s 49 goals this season, six of which have been of the game-winning variety, putting her at the top of the conference in that category.

Often utilized for corners, Simon has a hard shot from the top of the circle that she takes quickly before the defense is able to reach her.

On the defensive end, Vos will hold down the backfield for the Nittany Lions on Friday in College Park.

Vos has improved greatly throughout the season, Morett-Curtiss said.

“You see her just all of a sudden come out of nowhere and put a great block tackle on, and now, she's transitioning into the attack,” Morett-Curtiss said.

These players have led Penn State through a successful regular season and will attempt to do the same thing throughout the national tournament.

The opening round of the tournament started on Wednesday with two games — one between Delaware and Fairfield, and the other being Maine against Miami (Ohio).

Delaware will move on to play Big Ten champion Rutgers after defeating Fairfield 4-3, and Miami overcame Maine 3-2 and will advance to play Michigan in the first round.

The remaining Big Ten teams will also compete in the first round with Maryland playing Virginia and Iowa playing American.

Morett-Curtiss predicted that what decides who will move on in the tournament won’t have anything to do with rankings, but instead, it will be the team that shows up.

“It’s really going to be a battle in every bracket,” Morett-Curtiss said. “The NCAA Tournament is going to be a dog fight.”