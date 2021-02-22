Penn State will have to wait a couple of days longer to get back on the field once again.

The blue and white's game against Michigan, originally scheduled for Friday, has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns within the Wolverine program.

🔵Schedule Update🔵Season opener will now be Sunday (2/28/21) vs. Iowa pic.twitter.com/N3QDZp7QnZ — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) February 22, 2021

The new season opener will now take place on Sunday in Virginia Beach against Iowa.

Penn State hasn't taken the field since the 2019 season after its fall campaign was called off and moved to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

