Penn State Field Hockey Complex
The Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2020.

 Jonah Rosen

With Penn State's season right around the corner, the Big Ten named a few Nittany Lions to its Preseason Players to Watch List.

Seniors Madison Hutson, Abby Myers and Emma Spisak were honored ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Myers was fourth on the team with 10 points on three goals and four assists. She finished off her 2019 season by being named to the 2019 All-Big Ten tournament team.

Spisak started all 20 games for the blue and white in the 2019 campaign with six points on two goals and two assists.

Hutson capped off her 2019 season with two points on one goal. She also was Penn State's Big Ten field hockey sportsmanship award winner.

The blue and white's season opener against Michigan was postponed, making the Nittany Lions' new opener set for Feb. 28 against Iowa.

