Women's Field Hockey vs. Northwestern, Wallis (19)

Forward, Grace Wallis (19), controls the ball during the game against Northwestern, at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Penn State defeated Northwestern in overtime 3-2.

 James Leavy

Five Penn Staters have been named to NFHCA watch list for their outstanding play.

Junior Sophia Gladieux, senior Elena Vos, graduate student Grace Wallis, senior Jemma Punch and senior Mackenzie Allessie were all nominated.

254 collegiate athletes have been named to the NFHCA watch list. The NFHCA All-American and All-Region teams will be announced this November and December.

Penn State is 4-1 to start the year including wins over Virginia, Saint Joseph’s and Delaware.

These five upperclassmen have been huge for the blue and white and will look to keep the good times rolling against Michigan on Friday.

