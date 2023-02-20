Following the retirement of legendary coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss, Penn State has named her successor for 2023 and beyond.

Lisa Bervinchak-Love has been named the program’s sixth head coach, being promoted from her associate head coach position.

Lisa Bervinchak-Love Named Penn State's Sixth Field Hockey Head Coach!Long time Associate Head Coach is the New Lion Leader!https://t.co/pMce7LUpkx#weare pic.twitter.com/l8kJJBKDNz — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) February 20, 2023

Bervinchak-Love has been a longtime member of Penn State’s coaching staff, having been a part of 19 NCAA Tournament teams. She also played for Morett-Curtiss from 1987-1989.

While she may have big shoes to fill, Bervinchak-Love is certainly no stranger to the Nittany Lions’ program.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE