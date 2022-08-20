Women's Field Hockey vs. Northwestern, Reese (11)

Forward, Meghan Reese (11), sprints with the ball as a Northwestern player drops her stick during the game against Northwestern University, at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Penn State defeated Northwestern in overtime 3-2.

 James Leavy

Penn State its three captains for the 2022 season.

The Nittany Lions will be led by seniors Mackenzie Allessie and Elena Vos and fifth-year senior Meghan Reese.

Recently named to the U.S. National Team, Allesie was an All-American, All-Big Ten and All-Region first-team selection following her debut season as a Nittany Lion. Reese and Vos started in every game for Penn State as juniors in the fall of 2021.

The blue and white starts its season on Aug. 26 with a home game against Virginia, followed by another home contest against Louisville two days later.

 
Kailee is a softball reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a sophomore majoring in elementary education.