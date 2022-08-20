Penn State its three captains for the 2022 season.

The Nittany Lions will be led by seniors Mackenzie Allessie and Elena Vos and fifth-year senior Meghan Reese.

Recently named to the U.S. National Team, Allesie was an All-American, All-Big Ten and All-Region first-team selection following her debut season as a Nittany Lion. Reese and Vos started in every game for Penn State as juniors in the fall of 2021.

The blue and white starts its season on Aug. 26 with a home game against Virginia, followed by another home contest against Louisville two days later.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE