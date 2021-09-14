Penn State has once again moved up in the rankings for the NFHCA poll.
The blue and white now rank No. 8 after winning Sunday’s game against Delaware.
Big Life. Big Stage. Big Ten Field Hockey. 😎 🏑— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 14, 2021
8️⃣ #B1GFH teams are ranked in the @NFHCA poll this week, including 6 of the top 10 teams! pic.twitter.com/UxyEHLYjiD
The Nittany Lions are on a hot winning streak to start the season and they now sit at 5-0.
The blue and white prepare to face some Big Ten opponents in its upcoming games, including a matchup against No. 7 ranked Maryland on Sep. 18.
