Field Hockey vs Michigan, Punch (23)

Midfielder Jemma Punch (23) and Michigan midfielder/back Guadalupe Fernandez Lacort (16) reach for the ball during the game against Michigan at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Penn State defeated Michigan 2-1.

 Samantha Wilson

Penn State has once again moved up in the rankings for the NFHCA poll.

The blue and white now rank No. 8 after winning Sunday’s game against Delaware.

The Nittany Lions are on a hot winning streak to start the season and they now sit at 5-0.

The blue and white prepare to face some Big Ten opponents in its upcoming games, including a matchup against No. 7 ranked Maryland on Sep. 18.

