One of Penn State’s best was recognized for her 2021 performance.
Sophia Gladieux was named a Second Team All-American by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Wednesday.
Sophia Gladieux earns NFHCA All-America honors!https://t.co/JLLwOQPB4i pic.twitter.com/7viQd03FQV— Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) June 16, 2021
Gladieux led Penn State in scoring as a true freshman this season on Boyertown, Pennsylvania, native scored 12 goals and recorded two assists.
The Boyerstown, Pennsylvania, native is the first Second Team All-American for Penn State since Cori Conley took home the honor in 2018.
The freshman was a First Team All-Big Ten selection, a two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week and a Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week this season.
Gladieux’s efforts helped the Nittany Lions finish 5-2 in the Big Ten, which was good enough for second in the conference.