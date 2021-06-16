One of Penn State’s best was recognized for her 2021 performance.

Sophia Gladieux was named a Second Team All-American by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Wednesday.

Gladieux led Penn State in scoring as a true freshman this season on Boyertown, Pennsylvania, native scored 12 goals and recorded two assists.

The Boyerstown, Pennsylvania, native is the first Second Team All-American for Penn State since Cori Conley took home the honor in 2018.

The freshman was a First Team All-Big Ten selection, a two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week and a Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week this season.

Gladieux’s efforts helped the Nittany Lions finish 5-2 in the Big Ten, which was good enough for second in the conference.