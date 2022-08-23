Penn State Field Hockey vs. Bucknell

Defender Anna Simon (17) takes the ball downfield toward the opponent's goal before passing it to an open teammate during the Penn State field hockey match against Bucknell University on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Penn State Women's Field Hockey Complex. Penn State beat Bucknell 4-1.

 Regan Gross

The NFCHA recently released the preseason rankings for the upcoming 2022 season.

Coming in at the No. 11 spot, Penn State field hockey was sandwiched between No. 10 Syracuse and No. 12 UVA.

The Nittany Lions were ranked behind five Big Ten teams, with Northwestern leading the pack with a No. 1 ranking.

Michigan, Maryland, Iowa, and Rutgers make up the rest of the conference opponents ranked above the blue and white.

Ohio State also made the list at No. 22.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags