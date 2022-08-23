The NFCHA recently released the preseason rankings for the upcoming 2022 season.

Coming in at the No. 11 spot, Penn State field hockey was sandwiched between No. 10 Syracuse and No. 12 UVA.

The preseason rankings are out!#weare ready to get the season started on Friday! pic.twitter.com/KqntKNzeYt — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) August 23, 2022

The Nittany Lions were ranked behind five Big Ten teams, with Northwestern leading the pack with a No. 1 ranking.

Michigan, Maryland, Iowa, and Rutgers make up the rest of the conference opponents ranked above the blue and white.

Ohio State also made the list at No. 22.

