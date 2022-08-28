Penn State field hockey played a strong defensive game against Louisville on Sunday, but it was not enough to defeat the Cardinals.

The Nittany Lions took their first loss of the season in a hard-fought 2-1 result.

“I thought it was our game to win,” coach Charlene Morett-Curtis said.

In the first half, Penn State was consistent on defense and on offense, but lacking in the midfield.

Defensive players Anna Simon, Gerry Schnars and Elena Vos shut down multiple breakaways from Louisville and held them to just two shots and one corner in the first half. The offense struggled a little more.

“We made great runs to the goal and we threw the ball into the circle and people weren't there,” Morett-Curtis said. “We can’t have that happen.”

The Nittany Lions had 11 shots in the first half, eight of which were on goal, as well as three corners.

Penn State got on the board first, after junior Sophia Gladieux lifted the ball into the cage before halftime.

After that, the Nittany Lions struggled to get the shots they needed, and to get corners.

Working on possession, Penn State had the ball in its opponent’s 25 for long periods of time, but could not get the ball into the cage.

“It was hard for us to get corners and players in front of the goal,” Morett-Curtis said.

In fact, in the first and third quarter Penn State couldn’t get any corners. In the second quarter, the Nittany Lions got three, and they added just two in the fourth quarter.

With the few corners it had, Penn State was unable to score on any of them.

However, the blue and White had many more scoring opportunities than Louisville did. In the first quarter, the Nittany Lions had three shots from Mackenzie Allessie, and one from Aubrey Semler.

Right before halftime, Penn State tallied seven shots, with one from Grace Wallis, three from Gladieux — including her goal, one from Jemma Punch and two from Anna Simon.

Opening the second half, the Nittany Lions had zero shots, leaving the final quarter to decide the winner.

The game concluded with a shot from Gladieux and two from Punch from the final two corners.

“We have to either find a teammate, get the ball on goal or get a corner,” Morett-Curtis said.

In addition to offense, the Nittany Lion midfield also struggled to break up plays before it got back to the defensive side of the field.

On multiple occasions, Louisville got the ball back, and took it to its circle with just a single Cardinal flying through a field of Nittany Lions.

The blue and white came out with more intensity in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.

“We lost our focus,” Morett-Curtis said. “We just became more individual when we needed to keep the team play going.”

Penn State had three shots in the second half as well as five corners, significantly less than in the first half.

Louisville scored two goals in the second half, one off of a penalty stroke.

“If you know a forward is going to put that ball into space, you need to get off the post and be anticipating the ball,” Morett-Curtis said.

Penn State earned two corners at the end of the game, but couldn’t put the ball in the cage after using the same play.

“We let them get back into the game,” Morett-Curtis said. “That was really our biggest downfall.”

