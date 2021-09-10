Penn State is heading into Friday’s matchup against Albany looking to extend its win streak but must take advantage of offensive opportunities to do so.

In Sunday’s 3-2 win against St. Joseph’s, the Nittany Lions held their pressure offensively, creating plenty of opportunities in the circle but failed to get the ball in the back of the cage.

The Nittany Lions rallied a total of nine penalty corners throughout the duration of the contest but the home side was unable to create a single goal from those opportunities.

When asked to speak on the situation, head coach Char Morett-Curtiss gave credit where it was due — St. Joseph's defense.

“They really came out with two fast high players that took away our straight shot and our options so we sort of looked to set up options from the left side in the second half,” Morett-Curtiss said.

Creating penalty corner opportunities wasn’t an issue for the blue and white, but executing on them was. It found trouble inside the circle from senior goalkeeper Robin Bleekemolen, who had four saves for the Hawks.

​​Last season, the Nittany Lions had trouble converting on corners as well, failing to use them to their advantage in tight situations. But there has been improvement this season.

Senior defender Anna Simon has been a part of that turnaround for the Nittany Lions.

“Anna Simon has scored four goals this season already just from a straight shot,” Morett- Curtiss said. “That’s our bread and butter if she can get her shot off.”

Offensively speaking, Penn State has opened the field successfully by utilizing its passing game to move the ball and attack its opponents defense.

A lot of the offensive success so far this season is a result of the performance from sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux.

Gladieux scored twice for the Nittany Lions in Sunday’s game against St. Joseph’s, including the game winner.

“[Gladieux] just really took that player one-on-one, her backhand is lethal, anytime she can get the ball in her backhand it’s going to be dangerous for the other team,” Morett-Curtiss said.

Gadieux led the team in scoring last season and was granted multiple Big Ten honors, both last season and was recognized as a player to watch leading up to the 2021 season.

Senior captain defender Meghan Reese has also been a force in pushing the ball up the field to jumpstart offensive plays for the Nittany Lions.

“Megan came in just eyes wide open and was willing to learn and contribute in any way she can,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We have had her play back, we’ve had her in the midfield, we’ve had her on the forward line.”

The Nittany Lions wil face Albany at home on Friday, followed by Delaware at home on Sunday. These matchups will be the last of nonconference play for the team before it travels to Maryland next week to open its Big Ten slate.

“I think one thing we can work on is not getting complacent and always knowing that we can raise the bar and improve each game,” Reese said. “I think that over the past three games, we’ve done that. I think now it’s just fixing little details and understanding how each of us fly.”

