Penn State is back to Big Ten games this week and is looking to bounce back from its loss in a 3-2 thriller against Princeton on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions had a difficult time with the Buckeyes last season, playing them three times and losing twice. One of those losses kicked the blue and white out of the Big Ten Tournament in the first round.

Standing in the No. 7 spot, according to the NFHCA, the blue and white has been performing much better this season than it did in the spring.

“It’s really good to have that depth since we have people around from previous years — we have such a good team environment,” junior midfielder Jemma Punch said.

Ohio State, however, seems to be in the opposite situation, as it sits at the No. 21 spot in the NFHCA Poll.

Currently 1-4 in the Big Ten, the Buckeyes most difficult matchups have been in contests with conference foes.

Ohio State played Michigan State for its first Big Ten game of the season and won 4-3.

Michigan and Indiana both defeated the Buckeyes, with the Wolverines claiming victory with a 1-0 shutout while the Hoosiers won 3-1.

The last two games played by the red and white were against Northwestern and Iowa, which both resulted in 3-0 losses.

With Ohio State going into Friday’s game coming off of two losses, Penn State is looking to use that to its advantage to overtake the Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions are currently 3-2 in the Big Ten with wins over Maryland, Indiana and Northwestern and losses against Rutgers and Iowa.

A similar out-of-conference opponent that both Big Ten teams have played is Lafayette.

Penn State defeated the Leopards 3-1, and Ohio State also won in its matchup with Lafayette 4-3 in double overtime.

Despite struggling against an opponent Penn State handled with ease, Ohio State is not a team to be overlooked.

“Ohio State is a very balanced team,” coach Char Morett-Curtiss said. “They keep great structure, and they're very consistent in moving the ball up the field.”

With at least one goal coming from eight of its players, the Buckeyes scoring production is well spread out.

At the top of the leaderboard is junior midfielder Leanne Bough with five goals. Senior midfielder Emma Goldean is not far behind with four, while freshman midfielder Cameryn Forgash and sophomore midfielder Megan McKenna have three apiece.

The Buckeyes score an average of 1.57 goals per game, but the biggest offensive issue for them is corners.

Ohio State has earned 70 corners so far this season but has only been able to put the ball in the cage twice.

Defensively, the Buckeyes split time in the cage between senior goalie Aaliyah Hernandez and sophomore goalie Abby Danson.

Hernandez has earned two shutouts this season against App State and Miami (OH).

With 48 saves, Hernandez tallied a save percentage of 0.774 and allowed an average of 1.47 goals per game, while Danson holds 26 saves with a 0.684 save percentage.

“Both goalies are very talented and very tough to beat,” Morett-Curtiss said.

When it comes to the Nittany Lions’ statistics in 2021, they look like the better team on paper.

Penn State has scored 37 goals this season compared to Ohio State’s 22.

The blue and white average 2.64 goals per game and maintain a 0.174 shot percentage while the Buckeyes’ recorded 0.138.

Sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux, senior midfielder Anna Simon and junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie all lead the offense for Penn State.

The blue and white has had success when pushing for corners considering it has earned 107 of them this season.

Even with a potent offense, one of Penn State’s greatest strengths is its defense.

Junior goalie Brie Barraco has held down the cage for the Nittany Lions once again this season, tallying 64 saves and producing a 0.744 save percentage with one shutout.

When it comes to the rest of the defense, Penn State has allowed 22 goals and 156 shots.

The Nittany Lion defense has also held its opponents to 70 penalty corners.

The blue and white defense was the center of attention at practice this week in preparation for the Ohio State game.

“Our focus this week is defense,” Punch said. “We have been pulling apart our defensive clips and coming together to see what we can improve on, not only individually, but as a team.”

Both teams are coming off of a loss.

The Nittany Lions played a hard-fought game against Princeton, with the former Buckeye Allessie, scoring the tying goal in the last six seconds of the affair to put the match into overtime.

In the end, it was the Tigers who scored a winner in overtime and sent Penn State home with its fourth loss of the season.

“We like to define our losses as learning moments,” Punch said. “So without that, we wouldn’t have the chance to better ourselves.”

The Nittany Lions will travel to Ohio, which puts Morett-Curtiss’ side at a disadvantage since it is 4-3 on the road this season.

Ohio State is not a team that should be underestimated, Morett-Curtiss said it's going to be another “full-forced” Big Ten game which can go in any direction.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE