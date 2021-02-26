As the weather warms up, the snow melts and the flowers blossom, Penn State is preparing to take the field for the first time in 476 days.

While it isn’t typical for field hockey to be a spring sport, there is both excitement and gratitude surrounding the team.

After the Big Ten announced the postponement of fall sports, it wasn’t certain whether Penn State would get the opportunity to play at all. But after a long winter of uncertainty, the Nittany Lions are set to begin their season Sunday against Iowa.

The team previously had a game scheduled against Michigan to start the season, but had to wait a bit longer to get things going as the game was postponed due to coronavirus complications within Michigan’s program.

Once the season gets underway, though, there will be a lot of familiar faces returning for the blue and white, most notably senior captains Madison Hutson, Emma Spisak and Abby Myers, as the trio was named to the Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch list.

Despite the preseason recognition for the stars, coach Char Morett-Curtiss mentioned that some players might be flying under the radar.

“[Jemma Punch] was able to train with the club team in Australia so I think that kept her skills sharp,” Morett-Curtiss said. “Elena Vos is one of our sophomore returning backs that has shown a lot of consistency.”

Myers also cited some players that haven’t gotten as much media attention but still could have a big year, such as junior Meghan Reese.

Last year, Reese started all 20 games as a sophomore and scored three goals and added one assist while playing defense, which isn’t her natural position.

This year, though, Reese is expected to move back to center-mid, which could lead to a boost in numbers for the Center Valley, Pennsylvania, native.

While the team has a lot of returning talent, Morett-Curtiss also noted the freshman class has impressed her during the winter months.

“Our freshmen — first of all, they’re a very talented class,” she said. “They’re a very cohesive group.”

One freshman to look out for in particular is Sophia Gladieaux.

The Boyertown, Pennsylvania, native was named First-Team All-State all four years of high school and has already caught the attention of her captain.

“She has an amazing backhand that we’re all excited to see whenever she pulls it off,” Myers said.

The captain was impressed by the entire freshman class as well, though, and feels that all the freshmen have given “great effort.”

One thing these freshmen will not get to experience in their first season is the typical atmosphere of a Penn State game.

Only family and close friends will be permitted to come to the home games, which will bring a more quiet lull to University Park relative to a normal game.

Penn State draws better than most schools for field hockey, but despite losing that advantage, Morett-Curtiss has confidence in her team.

“Penn State [has] a bunch of passionate players and alumni, so I think that whenever you take the field wearing the blue and white, you have that pride with us,” Morett-Curtiss said. “I think [the players] are the ones that are really going to bring the energy to the game.”

When the team finally does get to step on the field come Sunday, however different it may look or feel, the opportunity to play is seen as a blessing.

For the seniors, their last season could have easily gone to the wayside and not happened — and it has given some of them a new perspective.

Win or lose, the chance to play with their teammates is the greatest gift the Nittany Lions could have asked for.

“Personally speaking, this is the last time I get to play, and that could’ve been taken away from me like that with them canceling the season in the fall,” Myers said. “So I think just going out there and being extremely grateful to be on the field and to play is something we should focus on.”