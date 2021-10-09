Penn State looked to bounce back in its matchup against Bucknell after a loss to Rutgers on Friday.

The Nittany Lions took control after halftime and came out on top behind three goals from sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux.

Despite trailing after the first quarter, the blue and white cruised to a 4-1 win over Bucknell.

Penn State was able to take over the game because of its ability to gain and keep possession, especially in the second half of play.

“I thought we really were careless with our play in the first half,” coach Char Morett-Curtiss said. “And really then just really talked at halftime about taking care of the ball and just giving it sooner or holding it that extra second whatever we need be.”

Bucknell took an early lead after it briefly gained some time of possession in the first quarter and made the most of its opportunity with a goal from senior midfielder Mary Kate Stefanowicz.

With plenty of time still on the clock, Morett-Curtiss said her team remained focused on improving its passing and keeping up its attacking play.

Possession swung back to Penn State in the second quarter and with it came more scoring chances.

Junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie was able to get Penn State back on track and tie the game before halftime.

Her goal was a big part of the momentum swing that allowed the Nittany Lions to really take back control in the second half.

“I feel like our heads were down a little bit when it was 1-0, but once [Allessie] was able to get one in I think we kinda regained our focus,” Gladieux said.

The second half is where the Nittany Lions picked up the scoring and got better looks at the goal.

The offensive aggression picked up and their passing game became much sharper.

Morett-Curtiss said the blue and white’s “interchanging” attack created more open looks in wide spaces for the Nittany Lions to maintain possession in.

Going into the second half tied at 1-1, Penn State’s offense was tireless and kept possession for a large portion of the half.

This led to multiple shots for Penn State and three of them, courtesy of Gladieux, found their way past the goalie.

“Our midfield and our backfield did a really good job of outletting the ball and being patient and composed throughout the whole second half,” Gladieux said. “Since they were able to do that I had time, us forwards had time to interchange with each other and create spaces for ourselves.”

Penn State was much more successful at putting its chances in during Saturday’s game compared to the previous match the day before.

The blue and white put 17 shots on goal and four of them past the goalie against Bucknell.

“I think last game we had a lot of opportunities, but we just took them for granted. I think that was frustrating,” Gladieux said. “We had 12 corners last game, and we knew that’s not a good statistic when we didn’t score any goals.

“So we knew we had the ability to shoot and get some balls in the cage, but today, we were a little bit hungrier to do so.”

Penn State has now improved its record to 9-3, and it now looks toward four straight games on the trip.

