Women's Field Hockey, Old Dominion, Jemma Punch (23)

Midfielder Jemma Punch (23) dribbles the ball past her opponent during the home opener against Old Dominion at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Old Dominion defeated No. 17 Penn State 2-1.

 Lauren Magnotta

Penn State has jumped into the top-10 rankings following its win against St. Joseph’s on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions have started this season strong with a 3-0 record.

They look to extend this win streak and continue their good form as they face off against Albany on Friday.

Sunday, the blue and white will take on a ranked opponent in No. 19 Delaware.

