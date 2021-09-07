Penn State has jumped into the top-10 rankings following its win against St. Joseph’s on Sunday.
NOTES! Penn State jumps to No.9 in coaches poll! Nittany Lions host Albany and No.19 Delaware this weekend! Get the preview!https://t.co/DgF3OH4h1U pic.twitter.com/rvDMPU72ZX— Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) September 7, 2021
The Nittany Lions have started this season strong with a 3-0 record.
They look to extend this win streak and continue their good form as they face off against Albany on Friday.
Sunday, the blue and white will take on a ranked opponent in No. 19 Delaware.
