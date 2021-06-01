Penn State was well-represented on the 2020-21 National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Region teams.

The Nittany Lions grabbed four spots on the list, with freshman Sophia Galdieux and senior Abby Myers on the first team.

Gladieux was the team's leading scorer this season with 12 goals and was also a first team All-Big Ten selection.

Senior Bree Bednarski and sophomore Elena Vos were additionally named to the NFHCA All-Region second team.

