Penn State Field Hockey vs. Michigan

After a call from the referee, Midfielder Sophia Gladiuex (3) and Defender Anna Simon (17) regain possession of the ball and drive downfield towards the goal during the Penn State Women's Field Hockey vs. Michigan match on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Penn State Field Hockey complex in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-2 in overtime against the visiting team.  

 Regan Gross

Two Penn State players saw their names on the All-Big Ten Tournament team.

The Nittany Lions won in their first game against Maryland 3-2 and then lost 2-1 against Rutgers in the semifinals.

Senior midfielder Anna Simon earned a spot on the team after scoring all three goals in the game against the Terrapins.

Sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux joined Simon as the second Nittany Lion on the All-Big Ten Tournament team.

Gladieux scored the only goal in the game against Rutgers in the Nittany Lions' loss.

