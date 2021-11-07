Two Penn State players saw their names on the All-Big Ten Tournament team.

The Nittany Lions won in their first game against Maryland 3-2 and then lost 2-1 against Rutgers in the semifinals.

Senior midfielder Anna Simon earned a spot on the team after scoring all three goals in the game against the Terrapins.

Sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux joined Simon as the second Nittany Lion on the All-Big Ten Tournament team.

Gladieux scored the only goal in the game against Rutgers in the Nittany Lions' loss.

