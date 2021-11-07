Two Penn State players saw their names on the All-Big Ten Tournament team.
The Nittany Lions won in their first game against Maryland 3-2 and then lost 2-1 against Rutgers in the semifinals.
Senior midfielder Anna Simon earned a spot on the team after scoring all three goals in the game against the Terrapins.
Congratulations Anna! All-Big Ten Tournament Team! pic.twitter.com/TjGKP3jqgQ— Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) November 7, 2021
Sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux joined Simon as the second Nittany Lion on the All-Big Ten Tournament team.
Congratulations Sophia! All-Big Ten Tournament Team! pic.twitter.com/hu2TSOzwxg— Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) November 7, 2021
Gladieux scored the only goal in the game against Rutgers in the Nittany Lions' loss.
