Penn State continued its win streak after another win in its home opener on Sunday.

Winning 3-2, the blue and white played out a close match against St. Joseph’s to the final seconds.

The Nittany Lions started the game with a corner early in the first quarter, but they were unable to get through St. Joseph’s defense.

Penn State played a good passing game, but was unable to connect in the circle.

St. Joseph’s passing was far more fruitful in the second quarter.

Some open offensive players in the circle gave the red and white an opportunity to score, and they took it, scoring the first goal of the game.

After this goal, Penn State’s defense seemed to pick up the intensity and pressured St. Joseph’s into missing several of its next shots.

With seven minutes left in the half, St. Joseph’s earned a corner which was blocked by goalie Brie Barracco.

Penn State answered a minute later with its second corner of the game. The shot that came off of the corner and was initially called as St. Joseph’s ball. The play came under review by the officials, and was reversed to be called as another blue-and-white corner.

With thirty seconds left in the half, senior midfield Anna Simon got the ball into the circle. Senior Emma Spisak was ready at the post to tip the ball into the far-right corner to level proceedings.

Less than two minutes into the second half, St. Joseph’s earned a corner. The shot came from the top of the circle, and once again was parried by Barracco.

Penn State regained possession as Jemma Punch got the ball to the Nittany Lion 25-yard line.

Keeping possession, the blue and white earned its own corner early in the second half.

Sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux took the shot from the left side, but it was blocked by the St. Joseph’s goaltender.

Gladieux got revenge at the 11-minute mark when she got the ball on her reverse side and took a shot that was too fast for the goalie to stop, and scored to put Penn State ahead.

After a long St. Joseph’s possession, a strong shot from the red and white tied up the score 2-2 with four minutes left in the third quarter.

With 44 second left in the third quarter, Penn State earned another corner which led to a second video review.

Instead of a penalty stroke, the Nittany Lions were awarded another corner which ended up scoreless leaving the match tied at 2-2 to end the third period.

With less than ten minutes in the game, Gladieux broke the tie, popping a ball over a defenders stick to advance the score to 3-2.

St. Joseph’s decided to add another outfield player in replacement of its goalie with one minute left in the game.

This decision paid off for the red and white as it got a corner at the eight second mark. The shot went wide, resulting in a third win for Penn State.

Trouble marking up, but the pressure made up for it

One problem the Nittany Lions had on Sunday was leaving red-and-white players open in the circle.

This is an uncharacteristic issue for the blue and white but it was ultimately what led to St. Joseph’s early lead.

There were several one-on-one situations that Boracco handled well, but ultimately shouldn’t be happening as often as it did.

St. Joseph’s had multiple scoring opportunities, but with the pressure of Penn State’s defense, it was only able to score twice.

Making the most of low posession

St. Joseph’s had possession for the majority of the game, but when Penn State had the ball, it made plays.

The Nittany Lions had nine corners and 15 shots, both of which were more than St. Joseph’s.

The blue and white used the little possession it had with the ball to its advantage and eventually to win.

Vos held backfield while Mannino handled the middle

Defender Elena Vos and freshman Sophia Mannino were both standouts in the game against St. Joseph’s.

Vos made multiple plays both preventing goals and regaining possession for the Nittany Lions.

Mannino also kept things in check for Penn State in her debut at the Field Hockey Complex. The freshman functioned as a good linkup player between the backfield and the front line, and she assisted the game winning goal.

