Fourth-ranked Penn State welcomes No. 5 Rutgers for a Big Ten matchup on Friday and Bucknell for a nonconference game on Saturday at the Field Hockey Complex.

The Nittany Lions are holding high momentum after coming off of an unbeaten weekend at home, topping Indiana and downing now-No. 6 Northwestern in double overtime.

Sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux had the winning goal against Northwestern and tallied two more on the weekend to lead the Nittany Lions to an undefeated two days of play.

Rutgers fell to Iowa on Friday, similar to the blue and white earlier in the season. However, the Scarlet Knights went down on their home turf, falling 2-1.

Both Rutgers and Penn State faced Indiana recently as well and had similar outcomes.

The Nittany Lions battled the Hooisers on Friday, winning with a score of 4-1, as Gladieux notched two goals in the matchup to lead the blue and white to victory.

Rutgers and Indiana went head to head on Sunday in a close encounter, but it was senior midfielder Gianna Mancini who led the Scarlet Knights to victory with a late goal in double overtime.

Penn State and the scarlet and black have faced many of the same teams in the 2021 season, both in Big Ten play and in their respective nonconference schedules.

Other than the Hawkeyes and Hoosiers, both the Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights have faced Northwestern.

Rutgers found the back of the cage twice against the purple and white to edge Northwestern 2-1.

Both sides have also faced Delaware and St. Joseph’s in nonconference play. Penn State and Rutgers both came out on top against Delaware, with the blue and white winning by three and the scarlet and black taking a victory by a score of 2-0.

When facing St. Joseph’s, the Nittany Lions secured a 3-2 win with another two goals coming from Gladieux, while the Scarlet Knights fell to St. Joseph’s by a score of 2-1 earlier in the season.

Rutgers came out on top the last time these squads met in the spring with scores of 1-0 and 3-0 in a weekend series.

However, in all-time meetings, Penn State leads the Scarlet Knights 6-2.

Senior goalkeeper Gianna Glatz has fortified the defensive line for Rutgers, which is something Gladieux and the rest of the offensive for the blue and white will need to circumvent on Friday.

Glatz has 20 saves on the season for the Scarlet Knights and has allowed only 10 goals in the 2021 season — while allowing only two in her past two contests, which included a shutout against Indiana last time out.

The Nittany Lions also own the series with Bucknell, who will travel to University Park for a game on Saturday.

The blue and white have yet to lose to the Bisons, going 18-0 and won by a score of 3-0 the last time the two teams met in 2019.

Bucknell is also currently riding a two-game losing streak. Harvard defeated the Bisons by a score of 4-1 last week, and then they fell to American, 3-2, on Sunday.

Although Penn State and Bucknell have not faced any of the same opponents this season, both squads have similarities in their styles of play.

Similar to Bucknell, the Nittany Lions have been playing the 2021 season with a high-pressure offensive system.

Gladieux has been a force in this aspect for Penn State, as the Nittany Lion midfielder has been flexing her offensive prowess with 10 goals and two assists in the 2021 season.

Freshman defender Lily Neilson carries the Bison’s offense with nine goals in 10 games on the season.

Penn State’s defense, led by junior goalkeeper Brie Barraco and junior midfielder Elena Vos, will need to stay in line in order to come out on top against Bucknell’s offense.

Barraco has 43 saves on the season for the Nittany Lions with a 0.729 save percentage and has held down the defensive circle.

The loaded weekend of play in University Park will be crucial for the Nittany Lions’ rankings in the Big Ten as they travel to their opponents for their next four matches.

