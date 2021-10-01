No. 8 Penn State continues Big Ten play as it hosts Indiana on Friday, looking to overcome its current two-game losing streak.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of an 0-2 weekend in Iowa City, falling to the now-No. 1 Hawkeyes in two contests.

Before entering the weekend, the blue and white was undefeated in its 2021 season but now stand 6-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten, due to one of the Iowa contests not counting toward either squad’s Big Ten record.

Indiana currently is 6-4 overall, sitting at 0-2 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers won their last game in a nonconference battle against Ball State.

Both squads have faced two of the same opponents thus far in the Big Ten season, Iowa and Maryland, but have had different outcomes.

The Hoosiers fell to the Terrapins on Friday, with Maryland coming out on top by a score of 8-2.

When the Nittany Lions faced the Terrapins, the blue and white clinched an overtime victory with the winning goal coming from sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux, who has been an offensive force for her team this season.

Iowa shut out both Penn State and Indiana in 2021, with the Hoosiers falling by three and the Nittany Lions dropping one game by one and losing in the other by four.

These squads met last in the 2020 season, where the blue and white defeated the crimson and cream in both contests with a score of 1-0 and 3-0.

Gladieux scored three of the four goals last time around against Indiana and leads her team this year in goals, alongside senior defender Anna Simon.

Of the 27 meetings between these two Big Ten teams, Penn State currently leads the all-time series with 23 wins, while Indiana has only taken four.

The battle of offensive penalty corner opportunities is going to be a common theme seen in the matchup come Friday.

Penn State has not had a problem in forcing penalty corner opportunities in its play this season and has shown significant improvement in getting the ball in the back of the cage during these crucial scoring chances.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State field hockey focusing on offensive adjustments after Iowa shutouts After two scoreless losses against Iowa, Penn State will have to work hard to regain its momentum from the beginning of the season where it sc…

Simon takes all the credit in these situations for the blue and white, using her powerful straight shot to goal to get past opponents’ defensive line.

Forcing penalty corner plays has also been a strong suit for Indiana this season, tallying a total of 77 opportunities in only 10 games.

The Hoosiers outnumber Penn State in this statistic by 28, with the Nittany Lions forcing 49 penalty corners on the season.

On the opposite end of the field, the crimson and cream have allowed its opponents to force just 46 penalty corners in its defensive circle.

Indiana’s defensive line holds strong in these scenarios, sweeping the ball out of the circle, which is going to be a challenge for the Penn State offense.

Freshman goalkeeper Arabella Loveridge has been a force in holding down the defense for the Hoosiers, notching the fourth shutout of her rookie season following the win against Ball State.

Redshirt sophomore defender Sydney Keld has also been a force on defense for the Hoosiers this season. A crucial defensive save in Indiana’s game on Sunday to keep Ball State off of the board ultimately led Loveridge’s team to victory.

Getting behind the Hoosiers defense to create offensive opportunities is where Penn State will have to capitalize in order to return to its winning nature.

So far this season, the Nittany Lions offense has seen success doing exactly that.

Despite being shut out by Iowa, Penn State’s offensive pressure, led by junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie, Gladieux and Simon has stood strong.

In all, the blue and white offense has outnumbered its opponents in goals 22-14 during the 2021 season.

Indiana’s offense, led by freshman midfielder Kira Curland, currently trails its opponents in goals 18-15.

The Hoosiers must use their offensive penalty corner abilities to get past the Nittany Lions’ defensive line, led by junior goalkeeper Brie Barraco, who made seven total saves against Iowa, and junior midfielder Elena Vos.

After slipping to No. 8 in the nation, Penn State is aiming to get back on track and reign victorious once again, while Indiana is looking to build off of its most recent win.

This Big Ten battle may determine the future rankings of both squads and is set to start at 6 p.m. on Friday at University Park.