Penn State experienced deja vu Sunday.

Coach Char Morett-Curtiss’ club lost another game against Iowa 1-0 after a good defensive game wasn’t enough to put the Nittany Lions on top.

Penn State opened its season against the Hawkeyes last weekend, which also ended in a 1-0 victory in favor of the Iowa program.

The blue and white struggled to maintain possession in the first half and gave Iowa the corner that led to its 1-0 win.

Iowa earned a penalty stroke late into the first quarter which was blocked by sophomore goalie Brie Barraco.

The opening period ended scoreless with good plays coming from Penn State’s defense but not a lot of action on the offense.

Five minutes into the second quarter, Iowa earned the first penalty corner of the game but was unsuccessful as the Nittany Lion defense shut it down.

Toward the end of the half, Iowa got its second penalty corner but this time the shot got through Barraco and gave the Hawkeyes their first goal.

With the blue and white barely able to get the ball onto its side, the first half ended with Iowa up 1-0.

The third quarter started off with more Penn State possession but it was unable to take advantage of that and put the ball in the cage.

With less than 10 minutes left, the Nittany Lions earned their first penalty corner of the game but the shot went wide left and it was Iowa’s ball again.

The beginning of the second half ended similarly to the beginning of the first, with neither team putting the ball in the cage.

With two minutes left of the game, Penn State thought it earned another penalty corner but the call was reversed after an official review.

By the end of the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions lost some intensity and caused too many penalties to win the game.

Here are the biggest storylines from Sunday’s game.

Nittany Lions improve time of possession in second half

Penn State’s midfield was lacking Sunday, as it struggled to make the transition from defense to offense — especially in the first half.

There were only a couple times that the blue and white was able to make it past the fifty, let alone in its own circle, in the first 30 minutes of game play.

When Penn State was able to get the ball into its half, it was quickly turned over and put back into Iowa’s possession.

The Nittany Lions did improve in the second half, gaining more ball possession and getting a couple shots off.

Defense shuts down key plays

Iowa earned several chances to score with four penalty corners and a stroke in the first half, but all but one was blocked by Penn State’s defense.

The blue and white was able to stay low and composed and get the ball out of its defensive circle and pass it up to the midfield.

The first half was crucial for Penn State and the defense prevented what could have been a high-scoring game in favor of Iowa.

Lack of corners

The only goal scored in the game was conducted from a Hawkeye corner, which was something the Nittany Lions were unable to accomplish.

The more corners earned, the more shot opportunities Penn State has — which can be crucial when playing against a strong team like Iowa.

The black and yellow was awarded four corners, while the blue and white only got one.

