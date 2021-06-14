After finishing its season second in the Big Ten, Penn State kicked off its offseason with a bang and added two names out of the transfer portal.

Mackenzie Allessie and Gery Schnarrs were announced as new Nittany Lions on Monday.

The junior Allessie hails from Ohio State, where she was a two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection and was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year this past season. She also became the youngest player to ever be named to the U.S. National Team in 2018.

Schnarrs, a sophomore transfer from Virginia, returns to her home state to play for the Nittany Lions. Though she only played one game for the Cavaliers, she was a part of the 2019-20 USA Women's National Indoor Development Team.

