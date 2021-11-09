Penn State Field Hockey vs. Bucknell

Penn State field hockey players congratulate each other after scoring a goal during the Nittany Lions' match against Bucknell University on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Penn State Women's Field Hockey Complex. Penn State beat Bucknell 4-1.

 Regan Gross

Penn State jumped up three spots in the final NFHCA Coaches Poll released on Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions finish the season ranked No. 4 in the country after making it to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, beating No. 5 Maryland before losing to the eventual champions No. 1 ranked Rutgers.

The blue and white currently has a 14-5 overall record and a 6-2 record in the Big Ten, a conference that lays claim to the entire top 5 and has six teams in the top 10.

Penn State plays its first game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday against No. 10 Syracuse in hopes of capturing a national title.

