Penn State jumped up three spots in the final NFHCA Coaches Poll released on Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions finish the season ranked No. 4 in the country after making it to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, beating No. 5 Maryland before losing to the eventual champions No. 1 ranked Rutgers.

Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I National Coaches Poll — Week 10 (Final)The headline: @bigten champions, @RUFieldHockey, climbs to the top of the final poll of the season.Review the full top-25: https://t.co/vQJeQwq04F pic.twitter.com/TNETi1l8YK — NFHCA (@NFHCA) November 9, 2021

The blue and white currently has a 14-5 overall record and a 6-2 record in the Big Ten, a conference that lays claim to the entire top 5 and has six teams in the top 10.

Penn State plays its first game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday against No. 10 Syracuse in hopes of capturing a national title.

