Field Hockey vs Villanova, Barraco (12)

Goalkeeper Brie Barraco (12) makes a save during the field hockey game vs Villanova at the Penn State Field Hockey complex on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Penn State defeated Villanova 8-2.

 Samantha Wilson

Penn State's goalie took home a weekly award for her standout weekend.

Senior Brie Barraco was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after her performances against Michigan and Cornell.

The Nittany Lions beat the Wolverines 3-1 with Barraco tallying 10 saves, eight of which were in the second half.

The next day, the veteran backstop secured her first shutout of the season, saving all three shots she faced.

This week, the blue and white will continue its Big Ten play with games again Michigan State and Ohio State.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags