Penn State's goalie took home a weekly award for her standout weekend.

Senior Brie Barraco was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after her performances against Michigan and Cornell.

Congrats Brie!Brie Barraco, B1G Defensive Player of the Week!https://t.co/SPKy2wXJ26 pic.twitter.com/UxkJIyQEIq — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) September 19, 2022

The Nittany Lions beat the Wolverines 3-1 with Barraco tallying 10 saves, eight of which were in the second half.

The next day, the veteran backstop secured her first shutout of the season, saving all three shots she faced.

This week, the blue and white will continue its Big Ten play with games again Michigan State and Ohio State.

