Penn State, after falling to Louisville in their last contest, needed to get out to a hot start if it wanted to bounce back. The Nittany Lions did just that, wasting no time getting on the scoreboard.

Penn State rallied to a 6-2 victory over Albany. The Nittany Lions countered every punch from Albany.

It was an offensive explosion from Penn State on Sunday, recording its most goals in a game in this young season.

Grace Wallis recorded her first goal of the season four minutes into the game thanks to a remarkable assist from Sophia Gladiuex.

Gladieux has been instrumental to Penn State’s success this season. The Boyertown, Pennsylvania, native had two goals and one assist coming into Saturday’s contest.

Gladieux added to her season total with another quick goal early in the first period. Penn State’s offense still wasn’t done though.

Carly Gannon was able to find the back of the net and convert a penalty corner 7:42 in the game, just forty seconds after Gladieux had orchestrated the Nittany Lions’ second goal.

Penn State’s offense was relentless in the first period, dominating time of possession and giving Albany’s goalkeeper, Hannah Mangan no chance to breathe.

Albany had a chance to get on the scoreboard with six seconds left in the first quarter but Goalkeeper Brie Barraco stood strong, and the score remained 3-0

However, the Great Danes wouldn’t go down easily. Barraco wasn’t able to maintain the clean sheet and got beat by Alison Smisdom after a penalty corner.

Sophia Schoonmaker tacked on another score and cut the Penn State lead to one. Albany showed great reliancy and was able to convert in the Nittany Lion’s half of the field.

The pressure was on Penn State heading into the third quarter, but the Nittany Lions did not falter.

Gladieux added an enormous goal with five minutes to go into the third, her second of the day. A gigantic play by a big-time player.

Gladieux was still not done. She was able to secure the hat trick and get her third goal to close the game out.

Jemma Punch then added one more to put the game out of reach.

Road warriors

After two tough tests against ranked opponents in Virginia and Louisville, Albany was a step down in competition. However, this was the first time this season the blue and white had to go on the road.

The Great Danes are no pushover, though. Albany is 1-1 on the young season, and with its only loss coming to No.22 Ohio State, this is a team not to be taken lightly.

However, the Nittany Lions showed their mental fortitude, coming out of the gate with intensity and controlling the first quarter.

Hot start

In their last contest against Louisville, Penn State struggled mightily with converting on chances in their opponent’s side of the field.

There were a ton of turnovers right in front of the goal as well as a multitude of botched shots. It was a disheartening finish for a Nittany Lion team that seemingly had the game won.

Controlling the tempo was not the problem against the Cardinals. It was finding the back of the net.

Coach Charlene Morett Curtiss challenged her team to stop wasting away their opportunities and they answered.

It was imperative to get out to a hot start and the Nittany Lions answered the bell, scoring three times within the first seven minutes.

Second half struggles

Very reminiscent of last week's defeat, Penn State’s offense started to stall towards the end of the game. With the scoring stopping, Penn State allowed Albany back in the game.

The Nittany Lions started to waste opportunities and what started as a cake walk turned into a nail biter.

However, this team showed their grittiness and perseverance. Penn State was pushed but did not break.

Gladieux, the leader of this team, responded with a huge goal with time ticking down in the third. Most teams would fold in those circumstances but the Nittany Lions countered.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE