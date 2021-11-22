Penn State field hockey garners 5 spots on NFHCA all-region teams

With the anouncement of the 2021 NFHCA Division I All-Region teams, Penn State found itself well represented on Monday.

Going 14-6 across the 2021 season, five Penn State players were named to the mideast all-region first and second teams.

Congratulations to the members of 2021 NFHCA Division I All-Region teams!We're excited to honor over 150 student-athletes for their exceptional performance on the field this year.#NFHCAAwards | #D1FHReview the full list ➡️ https://t.co/9gGLAxPnOq pic.twitter.com/I5GWEuICWW — NFHCA (@NFHCA) November 22, 2021

Junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie joined sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux and senior midfielder Anna Simon on the first team all-region.

The NFHCA named junior goalkeeper Brie Barraco and junior defender Elena Vos to the all-region second team.

