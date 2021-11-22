You have permission to edit this article.
Penn State field hockey garners 5 spots on NFHCA all-region teams

Penn State Field Hockey vs. Bucknell

Penn State field hockey players congratulate each other after scoring a goal during the Nittany Lions' match against Bucknell University on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Penn State Women's Field Hockey Complex. Penn State beat Bucknell 4-1.

 Regan Gross

With the anouncement of the 2021 NFHCA Division I All-Region teams, Penn State found itself well represented on Monday.

Going 14-6 across the 2021 season, five Penn State players were named to the mideast all-region first and second teams.

Junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie joined sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux and senior midfielder Anna Simon on the first team all-region.

The NFHCA named junior goalkeeper Brie Barraco and junior defender Elena Vos to the all-region second team.

