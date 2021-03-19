Penn State traveled to Michigan State on Friday and struggled to get the ball rolling, but picked it up in the second half on the back of one player.

The Nittany Lions took down the Spartans 5-2 in a second-half comeback, which started with three consecutive goals from freshman midfielder Sophia Gladieux.

Penn State started the game off strong. keeping the ball on their half of the field for the first three minutes of the game.

The Nittany Lions got two corners within these three minutes, but both shots were blocked by the Michigan State goalie.

The first quarter ended with Michigan State up 1-0 after the Spartans were the only team able to find the cage in the opening period.

Less than a minute into the second quarter, Penn State got its seventh corner of the game which ended the same as the first six — scoreless.

The rest of the rest of the quarter was back and forth with neither team scoring, leading to a halftime score of 1-0 in Michigan State’s favor.

Less than a minute into the second half, though, the Spartans got their second corner of the game and scored.

Just four minutes later, Penn State answered with its first goal of the game.

Gladieux shot for the corner of the cage where a Spartan defender was standing. In an attempt to block the shot, the ball deflected off the defender’s stick and into the goal.

Less than two minutes later, Gladieux scored again bringing the game to a tie.

With one minute left of the third quarter, Gladieux made it a hat trick to give Penn State the lead for the first time of the game.

In the beginning of the fourth quarter, Penn State scored on its 13th corner of the game.

Senior midfielder Madison Hutson added the fourth point on the board for the Nittany Lions.

With just under two minutes left in the game, Gladieux decided to add one more goal to the score when she caught a loose ball from a Michigan defender and got off a reverse shot that went flying into the top left corner above the Spartan goalie’s head.

The blue and white was able to hold off the Spartans and won its third game of the season.

Here are some highlights from the game.

Many more shots than goals

Penn State got a lot of shots as it does every game, but the players have found trouble finding the cage.

In the first half, the Nittany Lions outshot the Spartans 8-3 but were still losing. By the end of the game, the blue and white outshot Michigan State 15-7.

Penn State has the power and speed behind the shots but it needs better direction, as most of its goals are scored in the corners of the goal cage.

Corners, corners, corners

Nine out of 15 of Penn State’s shots came from penalty corners.

This means that the Nittany Lions got a shot off on all of their corners. They took quick shots with a pass or two, which usually makes the plays successful.

The defensive corners were not as lucky. Michigan State got two corners in the whole game, and the Spartans were able to score on both of them.

Second-half comeback started by Gladieux

Whatever speech coach Char Morrett-Curtis gave during halftime, it lit a spark in Gladieux and the rest of the team.

Penn State came out with power and aggression in the second half, which led it to score more goals in the first seven minutes of the third quarter than it did in the entire first half.

The three consecutive goals from the freshman Gladieux put the blue and white in the lead and gave it the spark it needed to win.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE