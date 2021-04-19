Penn State freshman forward Sophia Gladieux has added another notch to her belt of accomplishments.

For the week of April 12, Gladieux was named Big Ten's Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.

The Nittany Lions played two games against Ohio State during that week, winning the first one 2-1 and losing the second 3-2. Gladieux had a goal in each game.

Gladieux leads the blue and white with 11 goals and 24 points.

