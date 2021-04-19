Penn State field hockey, Gladieux

Penn State's Sophia Gladieux (3) during the game with Maryland. Nittany Lion field hockey lost a hard-fought 3-2 game to the visiting Terrapins in the series finale between the two teams on March 14, 2021 at the Penn State Field Hockey complex. Photo/Mark Selders

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Penn State freshman forward Sophia Gladieux has added another notch to her belt of accomplishments.

For the week of April 12, Gladieux was named Big Ten's Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.

The Nittany Lions played two games against Ohio State during that week, winning the first one 2-1 and losing the second 3-2. Gladieux had a goal in each game.

Gladieux leads the blue and white with 11 goals and 24 points.

