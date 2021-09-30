After two scoreless losses against Iowa, Penn State will have to work hard to regain its momentum from the beginning of the season where it scored 22 goals in six games.

Starting last week at No. 6 in the country, Penn State has now fallen to the No. 8 position as Iowa takes over at the top.

“We are not getting enough scoring opportunities on our side of the field,” coach Char Morett-Curtiss said. “But we are capable of making adjustments.”

The blue and white is keeping a positive mindset in preparation for two more conference games this week against unranked Indiana and No. 4 Northwestern.

Northwestern recently lost 2-1 to Rutgers, who is now ranked No. 6.

The Nittany Lion offense is currently led by sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux and senior midfielder Anna Simon, who have seven goals each.

Simon takes the majority of her shots on corners from the top of the circle while Gladieux uses a reverse shot to fire the ball into the cage.

“[Simon] is our go-to-girl on corners, [Gladieux] is that striker in the circle that can score from almost anywhere,” Morett-Curtiss said.

Instead of putting all the focus on these two players, Penn State spreads out its offensive skill among multiple players creating goals across the board.

Junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie has three goals under her belt in her first season in a blue and white uniform.

Returning senior forward Emma Spisak is right behind Allessie with two, while senior forward Meghan Reese, junior midfielder Jemma Punch and sophomore defender Gery Schnarrs scored one apiece.

Despite a wide variety of players finding goals so far this season, Morett-Curtiss and her squad still have some work to do when it comes to the offense.

In total, Iowa scored five goals while the Nittany Lions struggled to create any offensive chances.

The blue and white only got off six shots in each game, producing the lowest amount for the whole season.

During the first game against the Hawkeyes, Penn State had one shot on goal followed by three in the next matchup.

“Something we’ve talked about is being consistent with our connectivity all four quarters,” Spisak said. “We will have a good first quarter and then see a little bit of a drop off with our energy in the second quarter, so our big focus is going to be consistent.”

Specifically for Spisak, lack of energy is never an issue.

She uses her speed to her advantage, tiring out defenders and recovering to keep the ball in play.

Morett-Curtiss commented on Spisak’s amazing endurance, speed and heart that she uses to set the tone for the offense and puts the other team under pressure.

The returning senior captain plays well with her fellow forwards, and she is always there to produce a spark whenever they need it most.

“I feel like we’re most successful when we get that forward movement going in the circle, and then on defense, we work off of each other and can get those double teams as well,” Spisak said.

Spisak included that there are still a lot of improvements to be made when it comes to the Penn State offense.

The Nittany Lions have been working on their offensive press to prepare for their upcoming games and the rest of their season.

“With our offense, we’re trying to get a little bit more organization in our press because we felt like we weren’t pressing together,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We’re really looking to get together as a unit so we can get a strong press put on and counter attack because that’s really where we’ve been successful.”

