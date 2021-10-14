Penn State begins its four-game road trip with visits to Lafayette and Princeton this weekend.

Penn State is coming off a split weekend at home, falling to No. 3 Rutgers by a score of 1-0 and topping Bucknell 4-1.

The No. 5 Nittany Lions will battle the Leopards on Friday in a nonconference matchup.

Lafayette, who is 10-2 on the season, is coming into the matchup against the blue and white looking to clinch its second win against a Big Ten team this season.

The Leopards are on a five-game win streak, beating Boston University and Brown this past weekend. The maroon and white beat Boston 3-1 on Saturday and received its second overtime win of the season against Brown by a score of 2-1.

These squads have both topped Indiana in the 2021 season — the only past opponent Penn State and Lafayette have in common.

When the Nittany Lions beat Indiana, they won by a score of 4-1. Sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux had two goals in the contest to give her team the victory.

Similarly, Lafayette shut out Indiana 4-0 in its contest. Senior midfielder Audrey Sawers had two goals for the Leopards to beat the Hoosiers.

Both Gladieux and Sawers currently lead their teams in scoring in the 2021 season. Gladieux tops the Nittany Lions with 13 goals and two assists, while Sawers leads the Leopards with six goals and nine assists.

The battle of offensive prowess between these two players will be telling in who comes out on top in Friday’s matchup.

Immediately following their game against Lafayette, the Nittany Lions travel to Princeton in another nonconference encounter on Sunday.

Princeton sits at 6-5 on the season, currently riding a three-game win streak.

The Tigers have faced three of the same opponents as the blue and white this season, holding ranging outcomes. Both squads have faced Maryland, Delaware and Rutgers.

Similarly to how the scarlet and black handled the Nittany Lions, Rutgers secured the win against the black and orange 3-1.

Both teams have similar outcomes when it comes to their performances against Delaware in the 2021 season as well.

The Nittany Lions shut out the Blue Hens 3-0, while Princeton defeated them 3-2.

When the Tigers faced Maryland this season, the Terrapins clinched a 4-3 overtime victory.

The blue and white headed into overtime with Maryland as well but found the back of the cage to defeat the Terrapins 3-2.

Both Penn State and Princeton split the title when it comes to all-time meetings between the two teams, each holding nine wins in 18 contests.

The Nittany Lions have fallen to the orange and black in the last two meetings, with Princeton coming out on top by one goal in the 2019 season by a score of 2-1.

This year, the statistics between both teams are similar on each side of the field, creating an interesting outcome come Sunday.

Freshman midfielder Beth Yeager leads the Tigers on offense with 14 goals and six assists in 11 games.

Yaeger had four goals in Princeton’s last game, leading her team to beat Dartmouth 6-0.

The Tigers have been utilizing a heavy pressure offensive style of play in the games they have won this season, which is similar to Penn State.

Both teams currently lead their opponents in penalty corner opportunities, which have come up big in crucial moments this season on both sides.

Princeton has 71 corners on the 2021 season so far and has only let its opponents tally 41 in all.

The Nittany Lions have created 88 penalty corner opportunities inside of the circle this season, and the blue and white has conceded 61 corners.

Penn State must work around the defensive line of the Tigers and be persistent in forcing these scoring opportunities to pick up a win on Sunday.

These two matchups will end nonconference play for the blue and white, as it closes out the season with three consecutive Big Ten battles against Ohio State, Michigan State and according to the NFHCA Coaches Poll, No. 2 Michigan.

