For the first time since 1985, Penn State came up short against Rutgers.

The Nittany Lions came into this key Big Ten matchup with the Scarlet Knights looking to extend their longest win streak of the season, but they failed to do so in a 3-0 defeat.

These squads last met in 2019, where the blue and white came out on top with a 2-1 win. But this time around, things were much different for Penn State.

In Friday afternoon’s contest against Rutgers, both sides demonstrated high intensity on the field, but the Scarlet Knights’ was superior.

With both teams spreading the field in the first quarter of play, Rutgers drew first blood after seizing a penalty corner opportunity. Redshirt junior Clayre Smith knocked a shot into the back of the cage to allow the Scarlet Knights to secure an early 1-0 lead.

In a scoreless second quarter, Rutgers’ defense was put to the test with a penalty corner for the Nittany Lions. The Scarlet Knights’ defense remained solid and did not give up a goal during that scoring opportunity.

Rutgers had another chance with a shot on Penn State’s goal late in the second quarter, but it was shut down with ease by sophomore goalkeeper Brie Barraco.

Penn State’s offense applied the pressure coming out of the halftime break, but Rutgers responded almost immediately. The Scarlet Knights advanced their lead to 2-0 with a goal from sophomore forward Rachel Houston after the Nittany Lions failed to convert on two penalty corner opportunities.

In an intense fourth quarter of play, Rutgers scored another goal to bring its lead to 3-0. Penn State failed to come back despite receiving three penalty corners.

The blue and white’s squad will face the Scarlet Knights again on Sunday for game two, where they will have a chance to even up the series.

Intense pressure from both squads

With multiple penalty corners awarded to both Penn State and Rutgers, there was an enhanced level of intensity throughout the 60 minutes of action.

Both teams made efforts to move the ball down the field effectively.

Nittany Lions’ offense unable to perform against Rutgers’ defense

By allowing zero shots on goal in the first two quarters of play, Rutgers’ defense brought the pressure. Penn State only had one opportunity to test senior goalkeeper Gianna Glatz, who has only allowed four goals for Rutgers on the season.

The blue and white failed to convert on all six of the penalty corners awarded to it.

Strong ball possession from Penn State not enough

The Nittany Lions maintained ball possession for the majority of the matchup, but they failed to turn any of their opportunities into scores.

Key players of the blue and white’s squad include freshman midfielder Sophia Gladieux and senior forward Bree Bednarski.

Each made efforts offensively to attack the circle, but they were continuously shut down by Rutgers’ defense.

