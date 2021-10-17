Penn State entered Sunday’s matchup against Princeton looking to close in on a perfect record against nonconference teams in the 2021 season, but it came up short.

The Tigers topped the Nittany Lions with a score of 3-2 with a crucial overtime goal from junior midfielder Sammy Popper.

Princeton struck first just five minutes into the contest with a sweep into goal by freshman midfielder and lead-scorer Beth Yaeger.

It was senior defender Anna Simon who tied things up early in the second quarter for the Nittany Lions with a shot to the back of the cage off of a penalty corner opportunity.

Schulze secured the lead for Princeton with a reverse shot to goal only a minute into the final quarter of play.

Junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie forced overtime with just six seconds remaining in regulation with a goal to tie things up 2-2 for the Nittany Lions.

Popper ended the game two minutes into overtime play with a strike that served as the nail in the coffin for the Tigers.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday’s matchup.

Defense tested early

The Nittany Lions defensive line was put to the test early in the matchup by Princeton’s heavy-pressure offense.

Yaeger received the 16th goal of her rookie season in just 13 games for the Tigers, getting past Penn State junior goalkeeper Brie Barraco during a penalty corner opportunity.

This goal came five minutes into play and was the second shot of the day for Princeton to put the Tigers on top.

Although Barraco let one in early, she stopped seven shots heading into the half and came up big in two corner opportunities during the second quarter.

Shared possessions at the half

The 1-1 scoreline wasn’t the only shared thing by both Penn State and Princeton heading into halftime on Sunday. Both squads evenly spread the field in the first half of play.

The goals from both sides came off of penalty corner opportunities. Princeton tallied two more corners after its first chance.

Penn State had two total, trailing the Tigers’ three cumulative penalty opportunities at the half.

The shot count was also close after 30 minutes of play, a testament to the shared possession on Sunday. Penn State had seven shots heading into the half while Princeton led in scoring chances with 10.

Tense ending

The Nittany Lions and black and orange entered the fourth quarter tied up with one goal each, but it was the action in the last quarter of play that led to overtime.

The two squads came into the last 15 minutes of regulation time looking to bring their teams to victory, with the black and orange finding the back of the cage first.

The Nittany Lions never gave up, and Allessie found a goal to force overtime in the final seconds of play.

It was Popper who got past Barraco just two minutes into overtime to put the game away for Princeton with a score of 3-2.

Sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux had a total of 11 shots for the blue and white in the road loss. The blue and white talisman had the most shots of any player on both teams but was unable to capitalize on her chances.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE