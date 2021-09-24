Two undefeated teams faced off Friday night as No. 6 Penn State met No. 2 Iowa in a Big Ten tilt.

The defenses for each side shined in a 1-0 win for Iowa, serving Penn State its first loss of the season.

After a back and forth fight in the first quarter, neither team was able to get on the board and the game was scoreless at the end of the first.

The opening goal came in the second quarter when freshman midfielder Lokke Stribos scored a goal off of a deflection on a penalty corner to put the Hawkeyes up.

Iowa continued to get shots, but the half ended with a score of 1-0.

Penn State stepped up its defense in the third quarter and did not allow a single shot on goal.

However, the blue and white did not get many chances of its own and failed to generate offense.

Here are some key takeaways from the game.

Strong first half for Hawkeyes offense

Iowa came out strong from the start and tallied 11 first half shots against Penn State. This strong amount of pressure was needed in order to break down the tough defense of the Nittany Lions.

Stribos and Maddy Murphy were able to pile on the shots towards the Penn State goal, while Stribos put one past the goalie.

Aside from their second quarter goal, the Hawkeyes were close to scoring multiple times, including a shot by fifth-year forward Ellie Holley which hit the crossbar.

Nittany Lions struggle to create chances

Penn State was not getting its usual creation from its goal scorers, like sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux.

The blue and white was also unable to earn itself many penalty corners, which often lead to goals for senior midfielder Anna Simon.

The first penalty corner for the Nittany Lions did not come until the middle of the third quarter.

Defensive second half battle

Both sides stood strong on defense in the second half of the game, with very few shots being generated.

Halftime adjustments from Penn State neutralized the high-energy attack from the Hawkeye forwards.

Each team battled for possession throughout the gritty second half and ultimately the score remained unchanged in a 1-0 victory for undefeated Iowa

The blue and white were suffocated throughout, only mustering six shots on the night and only putting one on goal.

