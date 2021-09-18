Penn State faced off against Maryland on Saturday looking to continue its hot start and extend its win streak to six games.

In the end, Penn State came out on top to keep its winning streak alive in a 3-2 victory despite being taken all the way to overtime by the Terrapins.

However, it was Maryland who started hot with a goal from graduate student midfielder Julianna Tornetta off of a penalty corner to open the scoring in College Park.

The Nittany Lions responded as they scored themselves an equalizer from junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie to end the first quarter 1-1.

Both teams created chances in the second quarter but struggled to put their shots in the goal.

After a back and forth of scoring chances, sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux broke through with a goal to put Penn State ahead 2-1 to end the first half.

The blue and white started the second half dangerously but ultimately came away empty handed and the third quarter ended 2-1.

Maryland quickly scored in the fourth quarter off a deflection on a corner. The goal was scored by junior midfielder Nathalie Fiechter and assisted by senior defender Riley Donnelly in the 46th minute.

The game entered overtime as the game remained tied 2-2 to end the fourth quarter.

The Nittany Lions scored the game winning goal when Gladieux put a shot in assisted by senior defender Anna Simon to win the game 3-2.

Here are some key takeaways from Saturday’s game.

Heavily offensive game

Both sides found themselves with a multitude of opportunities to score and made the keepers work on either side of the field.

The high volume of corners made for a tightly contested game with a lot of chances, it just came down to who executed their shots the best.

The Nittany Lions put up 13 shots including 10 on goal while the Terps unloaded 15 shots with nine on goal.

Strong goalkeeping

Penn State was able to stay in the game because junior goalie Brie Barraco made some great saves.

While Maryland had it’s choice of shots on the day, It was Barraco who kept the match competitive for the Nittany Lions making 7 saves.

Maryland’s graduate student goalie Noelle Frost also did well in keeping the Penn State goal scorers from converting shots too often despite her defense allowing a high volume of chances.

Creative plays offense

This game was different from the past few for Penn State in that they were not scoring from corners.

Luckily, the blue and white attackers were able to score their goals without assists. The likes of Allessie and Gladieux managed to create their own goals using speed and skill.

Despite her recent run of scoring from corners, Simon was unable to put one past the goalie in the Nittany Lions' opening Big Ten matchup.

