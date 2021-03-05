Penn State pushed to get its first win of the season in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Friday against Northwestern after a season-opening 1-0 loss against Iowa.

The Nittany Lions got several shots off in both halves but only one goal was scored. After a double overtime and a shootout, Penn State was able to make up for this by scoring three more points and winning 4-3.

Northwestern had a quick start in the first quarter by earning a corner in the first 30 seconds, but Penn State was able to deflect the shot and send it out.

Penn State also quickly got a shot off of a corner that went in the cage but was ruled dangerous and got called back.

The second quarter started off with some back-and-forth game play as the ball went from circle to circle. Penn State was able to get a couple shots off but Northwestern’s defense wouldn’t let the Nittany Lions past the stroke line.

Less than five minutes in, Northwestern snuck through the Nittany Lions’ defense and senior forward Sabrina Solomen was able to score the first goal of the game.

The blue and white had twelve shots in the first half but was unable to capitalize on any of them and went scoreless in the opening 30 minutes.

The third quarter started with the same back-and-forth flow as the first half.

After another Penn State counter attack, senior forward Bree Bednarski snuck through the defense and scored the first goal of the game — and the season — to tie up the game 1-1.

The Wildcats were able to get a couple corners but the Nittany Lion defense prevented them from scoring.

Penn State got an early corner three minutes into the fourth quarter, but that shot went over the goal cage and it was Northwestern's ball coming out.

With a scoreless final quarter, the game went into overtime.

In the seven-on-seven sudden victory situation, both teams held their own and caused the game to go into a second overtime.

With three minutes left, Northwestern got a breakaway that was shut down by Penn State. After another overtime with no goals, the teams went into a shootout which would determine who won the game.

Gladieux went first for Penn State and scored which was answered by a goal from Northwestern.

After two more goals from the Nittany Lions and only one from the Wildcats, it was the blue and white who stole Northwestern’s undefeated record and won 4-3.

Too many shots, not enough goals

Penn State outshot Northwestern in both halves but was unable to follow up and get the ball in the cage.

In the first half, there were 12 scoreless shots from the blue and white, while the Wildcats scored on one of their three shots.

Northwestern’s stellar defense did play a part in this, blocking Penn State’s shots left and right.

Midfield got the ball to the circle

Penn State did its job connecting as a team with the defense double-teaming to get the ball from Northwestern, then sending it to the midfield.

Freshman Sophia Gladieux, sophomore Elena Vos and senior Abby Myers all did a good job of getting the ball down the field and into the blue-and-white offensive circle.

Gladieux also worked well with senior forward Emma Spisak, as they were able to connect multiple times and cover the entire field with their speed.

Allowed too many corners

Throughout the game, Northwestern was able to get 10 corners — while Penn State only got six.

Penn State was unable to capitalize on any of its corners and the pressure ended up getting to the Nittany Lions a couple of times, causing dangerous shots.

The Wildcats were able to put the ball into the feet of Penn State in the circle, while the blue and white wasn’t always afforded this opportunity.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State baseball opens 2021 campaign with power surge, breezes past Northwestern For the first time in nearly a calendar year, Penn State took the field Friday and earned a …