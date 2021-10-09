Penn State defeated Bucknell in comeback fashion in an encounter on Saturday.

With a final score of 4-1, sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux had three goals to lead the Nittany Lions to victory.

The Bisons found the back of the cage first with a tip in off a penalty corner shot. It was Senior midfielder Mary Kate Stefanowicz who created momentum for Bucknell in the first quarter of play.

The Nittany Lions tied things up with a goal from junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie in the second quarter of action off of a penalty corner.

Gladieux received her 11th goal of the season just 29 seconds into the second half of play to put Penn State on top 2-1.

In the third quarter, Gladieux connected with the goal yet again to secure the Penn State win.

Gladieux put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, tallying her third goal of the game to make the final score 4-1.

Bucknell's offensive pressure

The Bisons struck first in Saturday’s encounter, taking the lead with an early goal in the first quarter of play.

The first goal from Bucknell came off of a penalty corner opportunity, which was forced by junior midfielder Kayla Kisthardt.

The Bisons successfully moved the ball down the field, connecting passes well to force the scoring opportunity that put them on top.

Before the goal, Bucknell’s offensive pressure was evident after it reached the Nittany Lion’s circle in the opening seconds of the game.

Unable to connect in first quarter

The Nittany Lions could not find the back of the cage in the opening quarter of play in Saturday’s encounter against Bucknell.

The blue and white were able to get to the Bisons defensive circle but weren’t able to execute once in front of the cage.

Penn State had one penalty corner opportunity and four shots on goal in the first quarter, but it was still led by the Bisons 1-0 heading into the second quarter.

The blue and white faced a similar problem in Friday’s loss to Rutgers, only getting a few shots on goal the whole game.

The lack of offensive pressure in the Bison’s defensive circle early on in the meeting set the blue and white up for a challenge in order to knock down Bucknell.

Gladieux turns things around

Allessie notched the first goal of the game for Penn State to put them on the board, but it was Gladieux who came up with a crucial score right out of the half to make the home side more comfortable.

The leading scorer and offensive threat found the back of the cage within seconds coming out of halftime to give Penn State its first lead of the game.

She then came back to reinforce that lead in the third quarter with another goal, and her last scoring contribution of the game came in the final quarter of play.

Gladieux’s performance in Saturday’s victory points to her success thus far in the 2021 season.

