For the second time in as many games, Penn State shutout its opponent en route to victory.

The Nittany Lions held Indiana scoreless, just as it did Friday afternoon, to secure a 3-0 victory Sunday and move above .500 on the season.

The blue and white came out strong with solid passes, earning it a corner in the first minute of the game.

Around the eight minute mark, Penn State earned another corner.

The blue and white decided to try the same play that scored the game-winning goal during its first contest against Indiana, and it proved to be a successful gameplan.

After a short pass to the left of freshman forward Sophia Gladieux, she was set up for her signature reverse shot which went in the cage, giving Penn State its first goal of the game.

This was the only goal scored in the first half so the Nittany Lions went into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

With five and a half minutes left in the third quarter, senior forward Bree Bednarski found a wide open space to take a shot that found its way into the bottom left corner of the goal cage.

Penn State went into the final quarter of the game leading the Hoosiers by two, a lead from which it would not look back.

Gladieux was given an opportunity when she was wide open with possession in Indiana’s circle and she took it.

With Gladieux’s second goal of the game, this increased Penn State’s lead to the final result of 3-0.

Here are some takeaways from the game.

Defense held down the fort

With both games of the Indiana series ending in shutouts, Penn State’s defense did its job to say the least.

Holding Indiana to just four shots in Sunday’s affair, the blue and white’s defense was able to prevent shots from even occurring, meaning sophomore goalkeeper Brie Barraco was not particularly busy.

Junior Anna Simon, sophomore Elena Vos, sophomore Meghan Reese, redshirt freshman Kelsey Love and Barroco made up the Nittany Lions’ defense Sunday afternoon.

Vos had good patience in the backfield, waiting for the right time to apply pressure and return the ball to Penn State’s offense.

Scoring early, then often

Oftentimes, Penn State consistently outshoots its opponents, but whether those attempts turn into goals is a different story.

Many times, the Nittany Lions get shots off and get corners, but they are unable to do anything in either of those areas. Such was not the case against Indiana.

The blue and white outshot the Hoosiers 21 to four and earned 13 corners while Indiana got two.

When in doubt, tire them out

Penn State utilized a big passing game with constant triangular passes that switched the field back and forth.

The Nittany Lions kept Indiana’s players running beside them, just to pass the ball off to one another at the last possible minute. It was very strategic and seemed to work to Penn State’s advantage.

The speed from the blue and white was an important factor in this contest as its players were running circles around Indiana’s while constantly beating them to balls.

Passing has been one of the Nittany Lions’ biggest strengths this season and they used it to their advantage to get their second shutout win in as many tries against Indiana.

