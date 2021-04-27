Penn State had a roller coaster season battling its fellow Big Ten squads, but the Nittany Lions made necessary improvements as the year progressed.

The blue and white started its season in Virginia Beach, Virginia, for a tournament with Iowa and Northwestern.

With the season opener ending in a 1-0 loss to the Hawkeyes, Penn State would fall to them once more just two games later.

The Nittany Lions had to fight hard against Northwestern to earn their first win of the season, doing so in shootout fashion. In that contest, senior forward Bree Bednarski scored Penn State’s first goal.

The blue and white then played its first true home games of the season against Maryland, earning a series split against the Terrapins.

In the home opener, the blue and white dominated Maryland in a 3-0 victory. Freshman forward Sophia Gladieux scored one of those goals, her first of many throughout the season.

But the second matchup against the Terrapins was a different story.

Penn State didn’t play with the same intensity it did in the first game and seemed to sit back the entire first quarter, allowing Maryland to net the first two goals.

The Nittany Lions did end up getting those two goals back, but it wasn’t enough as they dropped to a 2-3 mark on the year at that juncture.

The blue and white had a better outcome at Michigan State — even though it had a slow start.

After going scoreless in the first half, it seemed as if Penn State was headed toward another loss due to a lack of offense.

Then there was a spark in the form of Gladieux.

The freshman scored three unassisted goals in a row to finally break the Nittany Lions’ scoring drought. Gladieux then added another goal later in the fourth quarter, scoring four out of the blue and white’s five goals against the Spartans.

Penn State would get its first series sweep after winning the second contest against Michigan State 3-0.

Taking one step forward and two steps back, the Nittany Lions lost their next two games against Rutgers by failing to score a single goal.

The blue and white outshot the Scarlet Knights in both games for a combined total of 19-11.

In the time leading up to its encounters with Indiana, Penn State focused on getting more shots off while also preventing those coming from the other team.

It was obvious the hard work paid off after the Nittany Lions earned a shutout in both games, first winning 1-0 and then 3-0.

Gladieux was the only goal-scorer in the first game, even though the blue and white produced 16 shots and 11 corners.

On the defensive side, Penn State only allowed three corners to Indiana while sophomore goalie Brie Barraco had four saves.

The Nittany Lions did even more during their second matchup, getting 21 shots and 13 corners while the Hoosiers only had four shots and two corners.

For its final contests of the season, the blue and white would face Ohio State three consecutive times.

In the first game, Penn State secured a tight 2-1 victory. But between the first and third encounters, the Buckeyes took a 3-2 overtime win.

The Nittany Lions’ run ended in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament when they lost 4-3 in overtime to — who else — Ohio State.

As such, Penn State finished its season with a 7-7 mark, which is in many ways an improvement from its 8-12 record in 2019.

The blue and white outscored its opponents 26-20 while scoring an average of 1.86 goals per game.

Getting more shots off toward the end of the season, the Nittany Lions ended with 172 shots. Ninety-eight of those wound up on target, leaving the blue and white with an on goal shot percentage of .570.

Penn State was also able to collect 88 penalty corners while only giving up 58, as well as earning 68 saves.

Gladieux led the Nittany Lions with 12 goals, 26 points and 60 shots. Bednarski was next with six goals, followed by senior defender Anna Simon with three and seniors Emma Spisak and Madison Hutson with two each.

Sophomore defender Elena Vos tallied one defensive save — the only one on the team by a non-goalie.

Penn State finished out its season No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 39 in the NCAA. Leading the Big Ten was Michigan, which went on to beat the Buckeyes in the league’s championship game.