Midfielder Sophia Gladiuex (3) collides with Michigan midfielder Lindsey Stag (10) for control of the ball during the Penn State Women's Field Hockey vs. Michigan match on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Penn State Field Hockey complex in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-2 in overtime against the visiting team.

 Regan Gross

After being ranked No. 11 in the preseason poll, Penn State has begun to move up the rankings already this season.

The Nittany Lions came in at No. 8 in the latest NFHCA coaches poll.

After a 6-2 win over Albany on Sept. 3, the team improved to 2-1 on the season.

The blue and white will look to continue its upward trajectory with a road tilt against St. Joseph’s University on Sept. 9.

