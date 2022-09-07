After being ranked No. 11 in the preseason poll, Penn State has begun to move up the rankings already this season.

The Nittany Lions came in at No. 8 in the latest NFHCA coaches poll.

EIGHT IS GREAT!! #8 in the nation🫡#WeAre pic.twitter.com/CN8e1aEEZC — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) September 7, 2022

After a 6-2 win over Albany on Sept. 3, the team improved to 2-1 on the season.

The blue and white will look to continue its upward trajectory with a road tilt against St. Joseph’s University on Sept. 9.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE