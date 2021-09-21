Field Hockey vs Villanova, Simon (17)

Defender Anna Simon (17) hits the ball during the field hockey game vs Villanova at the Penn State Field Hockey complex on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Penn State defeated Villanova 8-2.

 Samantha Wilson

Penn State moved up to No. 6 in the nation in the latest edition of the NFHCA Coaches Poll.

The Nittany Lions checked in at No. 8 last week but jumped up two spots after a 3-2 overtime victory at Maryland who was No. 7 at the time.

The blue and white are currently undefeated with a 6-0 record. However, that’ll be put to the test as Penn State plays No. 2 Iowa on the road in a battle of undefeated sides.

