Penn State moved up to No. 6 in the nation in the latest edition of the NFHCA Coaches Poll.

Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I National Coaches Poll — Week 3The headline: @umichfldhockey and @iowafieldhockey, both undefeated, battle for the top spot.Review the full top-25: https://t.co/vQJeQw8oG5 pic.twitter.com/1dTTfpITTT — NFHCA (@NFHCA) September 21, 2021

The Nittany Lions checked in at No. 8 last week but jumped up two spots after a 3-2 overtime victory at Maryland who was No. 7 at the time.

The blue and white are currently undefeated with a 6-0 record. However, that’ll be put to the test as Penn State plays No. 2 Iowa on the road in a battle of undefeated sides.

