Penn State Field Hockey vs. Michigan

Defender Anna Simon (17) explains the next play to forward Sophia Mannino (42) after the team receives a penalty enabling Michigan to advance on the goal during the Penn State women's field hockey vs. Michigan match on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Penn State Field Hockey complex in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-2 in overtime against the visiting team.

 Regan Gross

Penn State moved up to No. 6 in the rankings after a pair of impressive performances against then-No.12 St. Joseph's and Delaware.

Although the Nittany Lions are one of seven Big Ten teams nationally ranked, Northwestern, Maryland and Iowa all rank above them.

Heading into its matchup with No. 7 Michigan, the blue and white look to start Big Ten play on the right foot in what is sure to be its toughest test yet.

Friday's matchup with the Wolverines will be the fourth game against a ranked opponent already this season for Penn State.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags