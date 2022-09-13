Penn State moved up to No. 6 in the rankings after a pair of impressive performances against then-No.12 St. Joseph's and Delaware.

Up two more spots in the rankings! #6 😎 pic.twitter.com/im6NJyYJPw — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) September 13, 2022

Although the Nittany Lions are one of seven Big Ten teams nationally ranked, Northwestern, Maryland and Iowa all rank above them.

Heading into its matchup with No. 7 Michigan, the blue and white look to start Big Ten play on the right foot in what is sure to be its toughest test yet.

Friday's matchup with the Wolverines will be the fourth game against a ranked opponent already this season for Penn State.

