Cornell is a strong defensive team, which is something Penn State will have to look out for as it often has problems finding the cage.

The Nittany Lions need to carry over the attacking offensive strategy from the Delaware game, as well as keep their momentum up throughout both halves if they want another 2-0 weekend.After three consecutive road wins, Penn State will look to win another pair of games away from home.

Penn State heads into another two-game week after going 2-0 last weekend with wins against Saint Joseph’s and Delaware. Standing at 4-1, the Nittany Lions are ranked No. 6 nationally but trail Maryland and Northwestern, who possess undefeated records, in the Big Ten.

In hopes of keeping the win streak alive, the blue and white will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to face its first Big Ten opponent of the season Friday. The following day, Penn State will stay in Michigan for a game against Cornell.

Michigan

The Wolverines have always been one of the more competitive opponents for the Nittany Lions, who hold an 11-16 record against the maize and blue over the years.

One of those 11 wins happened last season in a thrilling overtime matchup, which resulted in a 3-2 Nittany Lion victory.

On the blue and white’s Senior Night, it got on the board first with a goal from forward Emma Spisak in the third quarter.

Michigan followed with two goals of its own, before then-sophomore Sophia Gladieux tied it up with 1:45 left in the game.

In overtime, it was then-junior Mackenzie Allessie who gathered the winning score for Penn State. This marked the second season in a row the Nittany Lions defeated the Wolverines.

This year, Michigan stands at 3-2 with losses against top-five opponents in UNC and Louisville. Despite the losses, the squad still sits at No. 7 in the NCAA, a spot below Penn State.

Throughout the young season, the Nittany Lions have shown skills on both sides of the ball by outscoring their opponents 16-9. Gladieux currently leads her unit with six goals, two of which are game winners.In the Big Ten, Gladieux is second in both shots per game, averaging 5.40, and total points, with 14 thus far.

Another key player for Penn State is Allessie, who leads the team with five assists, which is also second in the Big Ten. Allessie has been a valuable midfielder this season for the Nittany Lions, connecting the backfield to the forwards.

On the back end, goalie Brie Barraco has a save percentage of .609 so far this season and will need to keep a good communication with her defense to overcome Michigan.

The Wolverines have shown great offensive ability with 86 shots compared to just 35 allowed. Sophomore Abby Tamer leads the team with six goals and is fourth in the conference in shots on goal with 14, and sixth in points with 12.

Michigan is also skilled at drawing corners, tallying 33 so far this year, but the Nittany Lions have had a solid corner defense this season that will be hard to break through.

With an aggressive play style, the Wolverines have received eight green cards in just four games.

Cornell

Following the Michigan contest, Penn State will play Cornell on Saturday.

The Bears are currently 2-1 with a loss against Albany, whom the Nittany Lions defeated 6-2, which puts them in the No. 3 spot in the Ivy League behind Brown and Yale.

Senior goalie Aerin Park has a .846 save percentage for Cornell, surrendering just four goals, while the offense has scored five.

Park leads her league in saves with 22 in just three games and is second in saves per game at 7.33.

On the offensive end, defender Caroline Ramsey leads the team with two tallies, as well as recording two defensive saves which is the most in the Ivy League. Ramsey is tied for fourth in the league in shots with 11, showing her abilities on both sides of the ball.

