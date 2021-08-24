Penn State comes in within the top 25 in the preseason rankings.
Before the 2021 season kicks off, the Nittany Lions came in at No. 16 in the NFHCA National Coaches Poll.
The preseason 2021 Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I National Coaches Poll is here!
The blue and white are one of six Big Ten teams ranked within the top 25 with the highest team in Michigan at No. 2.
Penn State has yet to have its 2021 schedule released.
Former Penn State All-American Laura Gebhart is returning to the Happy Valley.