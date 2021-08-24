Penn State field hockey, Gladieux

Penn State's Sophia Gladieux (3) during the game with Maryland. Nittany Lion field hockey lost a hard-fought 3-2 game to the visiting Terrapins in the series finale between the two teams on March 14, 2021 at the Penn State Field Hockey complex. Photo/Mark Selders

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Penn State comes in within the top 25 in the preseason rankings.

Before the 2021 season kicks off, the Nittany Lions came in at No. 16 in the NFHCA National Coaches Poll.

The blue and white are one of six Big Ten teams ranked within the top 25 with the highest team in Michigan at No. 2.

Penn State has yet to have its 2021 schedule released.

